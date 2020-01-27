“I want you to know that I am here for you.”
That is a sentence that every teacher in America should say to their students on a regular basis. It could save a life.
The cover story on the latest issue of NEA Today magazine is about the growing epidemic of teen suicide. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every six high school students have “seriously considered suicide.” It’s not just a high school problem. The CDC also reports this staggering statistic: middle school students are now as likely to die from suicide as from traffic accidents. No matter where you teach, the data shows that you almost certainly have at least a handful of students who are serious suicide risks. The good news is that the experts say that these students can be saved, but it takes a coordinated effort between educators and policymakers.
Everyone associated with a child’s education, whether directly or indirectly, needs to start seeing students as far more than test scores and data. We need to approach them as individual human beings, each with their own unique set of struggles. For teachers, this requires us to build trust-based relationships with students, connecting with them on a level beyond academia, making it clear that we care about them as people even more than we do as students. They need to know that we are there for them, even when they are in the darkest of places in their lives.
Some groups are at a higher risk than others. According to the CDC, the percentage of all students who have seriously considered suicide is 17.1%. For female students, the number jumps to 22.1%. For students who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual, the number is a jaw-dropping 47.7%.
Some states are now requiring educators to be trained in suicide prevention. So long as this isn’t an extra financial or time burden on teachers, I support this, because we clearly have a major problem. According to national health surveys, today’s teens suffer more from anxiety and depression than ever before. This affects every aspect of their lives, including sleep and school. The CDC reports that suicide among young people jumped 56% in the decade between 2007 and 2017.
I don’t think it’s any coincidence whatsoever that the smart phone craze took off during these same years, by the way. Social media is seen as a factor in the rise of teen anxiety and depression, as are bullying and a lack of sense of community.
Teachers should probably be brought into the loop more about their students who live with the major risk factors of suicide such as families with mental-health concerns or histories of substance abuse. More than half of all cases of mental-health illnesses begin in the very early teen years and many never get treatment until it might be too late.
While the data is sobering, we can and should to do more to help.
