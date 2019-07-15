Building a positive school climate requires all stakeholders to be willing contributors.
In addition to teachers, administrators, guidance counselors and teachers’ aides, there are other vital support staff in any school building that can have a very positive impact upon children. I’d like to highlight two such examples this week.
Amanda O’Dell calls herself a “lunch lady.” She is the assistant manager of the cafeteria in the middle school where I teach. Each school day, she helps oversee the feeding of breakfast and lunch for 1,000 students.
Amanda takes pride in her job and sees it as much more than just preparing and distributing food. She sees herself as an educator who has been charged with promoting a healthy diet and lifestyle for the children she serves. She is proud of the quality of fruits and vegetables she serves and tries to steer students toward healthier options.
Amanda isn’t your stereotypical lunch lady. She is an athletic 36-year-old mother who practices what she preaches. In fact, she is a Ninja Warrior! When it was announced last spring that Amanda had been chosen to participate in the TV show "American Ninja Warrior," our school swelled with excitement and pride. WTHR came to interview Amanda and filmed her joyfully doing her job and interacting with the students. The whole school community rallied around our “Lunch Lady Ninja.” Her episode aired last Monday night. Perhaps you saw her in action as she participated in the qualifier in Cincinnati. Amanda ended up finishing third among all the women. The only two ladies who finished in front of her are accomplished veterans, while Amanda is a newcomer to the sport. Her performance qualifies her to move on to the next level, so we haven’t seen the last of our Ninja.
My other example of a school support staffer who went above and beyond the call of duty unfortunately has a much more somber ending, but the legacy of Rex Yeagy will live on in the lives of the many students he’s affected over his career as a custodian at Alexandria Intermediate School.
Rex’s life was tragically cut short earlier this month in a motorcycle accident. I never worked with Rex, but I spent many an hour playing basketball with him at Alexandria’s Beulah Park back when it was THE place to play in the summers.
Rex was always such a nice guy and I remember him fondly. In talking with those who did work with him, by all accounts, Rex went out of his way to be a positive influence on the students he encountered, always greeting them in the hallways with a big smile and high fives. Not everybody approaches their job that way, it’s not part of the job description, but it makes such a big difference.
When support staff like Amanda and Rex make it a priority to build relationships with students it can rub off on everyone and schools become a place everyone wants to be.
Alexandria native Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. His column appears Mondays in the Herald Bulletin. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @shanehphipps
