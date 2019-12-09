You’ve probably heard how teachers have it made with our work schedule. After all, we only work 180 days a year, right?
Heck, even on the days we work, the hours are pretty sweet, right? My contract only requires me to work from 7 a.m. until 2:55 p.m. That’s pretty hard to beat.
I was thinking about that this morning when I pulled into my staff parking lot at 5:30 a.m., and I noticed quite a few other cars already parked there. I was also thinking about it at 5 p.m. as I was still at work getting things ready for tomorrow’s classes. As I was walking around the building, two hours after my contract time was over, I took note of what I saw. I’d like to tell you about what some of my friends were up to while they were “off the clock” so to speak.
I saw several classrooms of students working with a teacher leading them in academic help sessions. I saw several rooms where a teacher was sitting down one-on-one with a single student, giving them a tutoring session. I saw other teachers waiting for one of the few properly functioning copiers to become available so that they could prepare for their classes the next day. They weren’t able to use their prep period to take care of any of these things because they had to meet with a parent, or make phone calls, or have a pre-conference for an upcoming formal observation, or they were working on a stack of IEPs, or grading papers, or any number of other time-consuming tasks that are impossible to squeeze into a mere 50-minute prep period. I left school at 5 p.m. and a lot of my friends were still working when I went home.
Those who don’t stay late are the early birds. They get more done before 7:45 a.m. than you could shake a stick at. You might wonder why they get up so early. It’s sure not because they want to. Usually it’s because they wake up in the wee small hours with students on their minds. They try to go back to sleep but just can’t, so they get up and drive to work on desolate highways and try their best to come up with some new twist to an old lesson that might hit home with some of those kids who seem not to care about learning what they have to teach. They don’t start getting paid until 7 a.m., but there they are, morning after morning.
Then there’s all the work many teachers do at home during evenings and weekends.
What if teachers decided that we’d only work during hours of our contract time?
We could do that, you know. It is within our rights.
But most of us put in many free hours a week because it’s best for our students. We don’t have to do this. Our legislators need to take note of that. Just sayin’.
