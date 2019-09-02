Last week, I wrote a column about the impending storm that is surely coming when the ILEARN test scores are released to the public.
That column must have hit home with a lot of people because it was easily the most widely shared column I’ve written here.
Every response I saw to that column, and there were many, was in agreement that our testing system is broken. I want to expand on that topic a bit this week. The fact is, we are testing our kids to death and it is literally sapping the energy and enthusiasm for school from many of our students — not to mention their teachers — due in large part to the fact that the system is set up to fail. This is a monumental problem and it needs to be addressed now. To borrow an analogy from “The Wizard of Oz,” it’s time to pull the curtain back and pay attention to the little man behind it. That little guy is green, and his name is Money.
If you don’t have any children in school, you might not realize that ILEARN is far from the only standardized testing that students deal with. Most schools have other tests given at much more frequent intervals to chart student progress. Like ILEARN, these tests are generated by big companies and they don’t come cheap. Many millions of dollars are spent to test our kids to death — many millions. Make no mistake, standardized testing is a huge business. And like all big business, it’s susceptible to corruption. Who knows what nefarious dealings go on behind closed doors to get this company or that’s standardized test into the classroom where your child sits? You know, in such high-stakes competitions, these types of things go on all the time. What’s the old saying? Follow the money …
The tragedy in all this is that the people who are being most affected by the standardized testing have no input. They are pawns.
As I’ve said many times before, where else — in what world — is it logical to have teachers create a whole year’s curriculum, design their own lesson plans, create and grade their own assessments, etc., and then have their students’ success measured by a test the teacher not only had nothing to do with creating, but is forbidden from even seeing the content? How this madness can be defended by our lawmakers or anyone else has forever been beyond me.
How do we stop this lunacy? My suggestion is simple, and it would save the state untold millions of dollars. Any standardized test given to Indiana students should be written and assessed by a diverse panel of actual classroom teachers of that subject in that state. It should be public knowledge which standards are being assessed on the test and which aren’t. If we’re going to hold teachers accountable to a test score, the teachers should be involved in every phase of the testing, from development to assessment.
