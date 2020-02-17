In these turbulent times in world of public education, school administrators — especially the ones in charge of schools which have been stigmatized by the “failing” label— are under tremendous pressure to change the instructional practices in their buildings.
I’m not about to suggest that schools don’t need to change their approach from time to time. On the contrary, a good teacher should be changing their approach often, perhaps even day-to-day, based upon the needs of their particular group of students.
However, the kind of wholesale systematic change that is often attempted throughout whole school buildings is another matter. In my opinion, such change runs the risk of removing the biggest strength of public schools — the unique talents, skill sets, personalities and content knowledge each teacher brings to the classroom.
I’m not very good at teaching to someone else’s lesson. I’ve never liked it when I’ve been asked to teach a “canned curriculum.” A canned curriculum is made up of lessons created by other people and given out to all the teachers to use. There are special circumstances under which this practice is necessary, but I always hate it. If the lesson isn’t mine, I’m just not very passionate about it and when I’m not passionate about it, I’m not very good at delivering it. This plays to my fear about the direction that some of the professional development handed down from administration (because they are pressured to show the state that they are trying different things) could lead us.
Here is the elephant in the room of public education: the problems and struggles faced by many “failing schools” are largely the product of forces outside the walls of the schoolhouse. Poverty, broken homes, drug and alcohol abuse, parental neglect, physical/sexual abuse, crime, etc., all produce trauma within large segments of our student bodies. This sometimes causes us to spend much of our time diagnosing emotional issues and acting as counselors or mediators.
But we are told that we can only control what happens inside our buildings. True as that is, we never really get to the disease when we just treat symptoms. It often feels like we are spitting into the wind. This is the core problem with systematic education reform — both on the large scale and on the school-by-school level.
What teachers need much more often than schoolwide professional development for improving instruction is more time to collaborate with our colleagues within our content disciplines. It is in those meetings where we can bring our unique strengths together and develop ideas for instruction that are much greater than the sum of their parts. Some of my favorite lessons I teach have come from such collaborations over the years. We need a lot more time set aside for that kind of professional development. But, like everything else about education reform, that would require trusting that teachers know what we are doing. Alas, that kind of trust seems in short supply right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.