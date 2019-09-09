If I were ever visited by the Education Genie and granted three wishes, one would be that we create parenting classes for families who need them.
I’ve heard of such classes, but they aren’t very widespread. They really ought to be available in every school district in America. Ideally, these parenting courses would be mandatory and court-ordered for all parents and guardians who don’t properly look after their student’s educational welfare. Let me offer some scenarios I see all the time.
Last week, I sat in on my first special education case conference of the year. Except this wasn’t really much of a conference. The only people present were four representatives from the school. Although, like all case conferences, this had been scheduled well in advance, the parents did not show up. In fact, they couldn’t even be reached by phone. No one called in to reschedule, they were just no-shows. I wish I could tell you that this was the first time I’ve seen this happen, but I’d be lying. It actually happens way too often.
Every school district I know of now has a web-based communication tool where parents can log in at any time to check to see what their child is doing in class each day, what assignments they have due or overdue, and what their current grades are. On the school’s end, we get analytics reports that tell us how much traffic these communication tools get. You’d be surprised to see how many parents never access this information.
At parent-teacher conference time, teachers spend hours outside of contract time contacting parents and scheduling conferences for dozens of families. We get nearly 100% attendance from the families we don’t really need to see, those whose students are doing well with no concerns. But among our most troubled students — the very families we need to see the most — we are lucky if we have half of them come in.
When they do show up, it is nearly a universal theme that these parents are completely exasperated with their lack of control over their child.
“All they want to do is play their video games,” we commonly hear. What parent would allow their child to play video games to the detriment of their education, you may ask? A whole bunch of them, I’m sorry to say.
Oftentimes, during conferences with families of those struggling students, teachers witness firsthand the student treating the parents disrespectfully right there in front of everyone. “See what I deal with?” they’ll say.
I’ve seen many a teacher step in and take control of that child’s actions in such cases. “Listen, you may speak to your parent like that at home, but you’re not going to do it here.” I could go on, but the common denominator in all these scenarios is a lack of parenting skills. If we could school some parents in addition to students, perhaps we’d see some real progress.
