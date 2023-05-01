On May 1, 1923, the City of Anderson annexed North Anderson and its 3,000 residents. Throughout 2023, the history column will feature stories highlighting selected events in North Anderson's history to commemorate the centennial year. May and June 2023 will examine how natural gas discovery impacted North Anderson.
Nothing in North Anderson's history significantly impacted and therefore altered its course, as did the discovery of a vast natural gas field known as the Trenton Gas Field, lying roughly 830 feet below the ground's surface.
By 1893, 75 gas wells were operating in Madison County. Twenty-two of them were in the Anderson area, mainly in North Anderson.
One of the most productive gas well locations in North Anderson was at the present junction of Broadway Street and Scatterfield Road on farms owned by George Hartman and his father. Five highly productive gas wells were in a relatively small area, all within a stone's throw of each other.
Three conditions worked in favor of North Anderson. One, the gas was flowing in such quantity that it was thought the supply was unlimited. (In fact, it was exhausted after approximately 15 years.) Second, North Anderson was perched right above the very center of the gas field concentration. And finally, two significant railroads ran directly through there, making it well located to the supply of iron ore and the important melting areas not far away.
All of these conditions were perfect for a manufacturing boom. And boom it did. The extreme northeast section of North Anderson was selected by many new industries, obviously taking advantage of the abundant, free natural gas supply nearby.
The concentration of manufacturing was located primarily in a two-by-three block area bordered by today's School and Ames streets and Broadway and State streets. Seven different manufacturing firms were significant employers. They were: American Window Glass, Indiana Box, Victor Glass, American Tin Plate, Wright Shovel, Anderson Malleable Iron and Manufacturing, and Anderson Forging. All seven firms shared railroad spurs that ran from the Pan Handle RR. Some ran to the plants while some spurs entered the facilities.
The new jobs needed people to fill them. And with people came the need for housing. The Jan. 3, 1890, edition of the Anderson Democrat reported more than 50 new homes were under construction in North Anderson. The area south of today's Cross Street was soon developed, but many new homes were planned farther north of Cross Street.
North Anderson received a second boost of new jobs when the Anderson Electric Street Railway Company selected North Anderson as the site to erect a powerhouse, workshops, and car barns for its burgeoning electric public transportation business. The site chosen was south of today's Shadyside Park.
Workshops and car shelters were built directly north of the new powerhouse. However, due to an unexpectedly vast volume of business, the powerhouse soon became inadequate to supply the electrical needs of the streetcar company and other neighboring community electric streetcar companies.
Before the turn of the century, they were forced to build a new power plant, a massive building with large boilers. At each end of the plant were towering smokestacks nearly 200 feet tall.
Coming in June: "Yes, North Anderson residents had witnessed a huge transformation in their beloved neighborhood with the discovery of natural gas. But there was one more, subtle, change brought about by the discovery of natural gas, one quite unanticipated."