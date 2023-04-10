In 1868, a series of improvements began, which greatly facilitated the business and increased the power of the mills. These improvements included the sawmill, which was overhauled in 1872. A 60-inch circular and 30-inch top saw was installed. A 48-inch American Turbine Wheel was established in the basement to furnish 20 horses’ power. These changes increased the capacity by about 2/3, creating a maximum capacity of 2,000 feet of hardwood and 3,000 feet of softwood per day.
The sawmill did a profitable business for a while. Still, with the building of the more powerful steam mills in almost every county locality, trade declined, and the sawmill was abandoned, leaving only the flour mill.
By 1872 the flour mill had three pairs of stones grinding, two of which were 4 feet each and one of 3 feet. These were also operated by the American Turbine Wheels, two of which were 42 inches and one of 36 inches. The combined power of the three under a waterfall of 7 feet was 37 horsepower, practically doubling the previous horsepower. The horsepower varied with the rise and fall of the water. The maximum capacity per annum was from 40 to 60 thousand bushels. For many years the Killbuck Mill manufactured the popular flour called “Killbuck Flour.”
In the early years, millhouses were centers of pioneer society, since those brought work, logs to be sawed, wool to be carded, flax and grain to be processed, weighed and assembled. As the processing took place, others dropped by to spend the day. It was common at mills for each customer to keep a private jug of whiskey to sip when coming by. Each jug was carefully marked after each visit by its owner to ensure that the level stayed the same during his absence.
John Goehring owned the mill in 1907 when the Union Traction Company bought it for the Killbuck Creek dam to increase the water supply used to operate the boilers at the nearby Indiana Railroad Power Plant, thus bringing to an end 45 years of mill operation. The dilapidated structure, used for storage and a Union Traction signboard, stood until after World War II, when it was removed by its last owner, Mr. John Rock, to make way for several businesses occupying the site.
Among them was Leonard’s Drive-In Restaurant. In the 1940s, Charles Leonard bought a 5-acre tract of land, including the old mill site. Two of the five acres were filled with everything from ordinary soil to slag from a local foundry. Once he had solid ground to operate, he built the popular eating establishment. Mr. Max Vetor operated a gas station on the 415 Broadway site in 1970, but it is now closed.
Mr. Leonard also built a cement block building on the site of the former mill. The second floor was his home, while the first floor housed his ice cream mill, where he made ice cream powered by hydroelectric power. During his ownership, the old millstones were purchased by an individual from southern Indiana to be displayed in a museum.
Maxwell’s has been in business at the site since 1989 and has done extensive remodeling. During a visit to Maxwell’s, I learned a 12-inch diameter solid steel shaft lies a foot below the shop’s floor and extends most of its width. It was discovered when the building was renovated, undoubtedly belonging to the mill operation.
Also, at the southeast corner of the present building is what appears to be a concrete curb. The owners attempted to remove it but gave up after digging down approximately fourteen feet and not finding the bottom. An examination of an old photograph of the flour mill reveals this is probably a section of the loading dock foundation, a silent reminder of the once well-known old mill.
Coming in May: “Nothing in North Anderson’s history so significantly impacted and therefore altered its course in history as did the discovery of a huge field of natural gas known as the Trenton Gas Field lying roughly 830 feet below the surface of the ground.”