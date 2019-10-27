Part one of Lafayette Township appeared in the September 10, 2019, issue of The Herald Bulletin. Part two continues.
The P. C. & St. L. Railroad eventually became part of the Pennsylvania Railroad system. Its trains used to stop at most hamlets along the route. There was a stop about a mile and a half northwest of Florida called Mt. Herman. But to those who lived in the area, it was better known as Buttermilk Station. When a train stopped at Mt. Herman, one of the trainmen would run a few blocks down the road to the home of a relative to get a jug of buttermilk, which the crew would drink along the way.
This area has enjoyed yet another name in its history. The townsfolk counted on Keller’s Station to be a boom town. But the grand visions never became a reality. And, the town’s predicament was complicated by a wind storm, which took with it much of the townspeople’s efforts and hopes. As a result, the area later became known as Gale Center.
Another railroad in the township was the reason for more place names. Funks Station was established with the coming of the old Michigan division of the Big Four Railroad in 1876.
It was originally named in honor of Joseph Funk, a prominent citizen and land owner in the neighborhood, who was at one time a county commissioner. But the name was changed in 1887 to Linwood when the post office was established there. The origin of the name Linwood is unknown.
With the railroad and interurban service, which arrived around 1900, Linwood must have been a thriving community as it supported a general store operated by Given & Bruce and a drug store operated by Charles Hartman.
The Big Four maintained a passenger and freight station until the building of the interurban line close to the town. The interurban offered local passenger service which effectively closed down the Big Four passenger service.
Four crossroad place names complete Lafayette Township. In 1884, there was a post office called Myers at the intersection of county roads 600 West and 300 North. The post office operated for a little over 20 years from June 1879 to November 1899. Today, nothing remains.
The remaining three place names all take their names from nearby houses of worship, two of which are still active. The one that is no longer active was called Olive Chapel. The church was located near the intersection of county roads 600 West and 450 North, and a neighborhood community existed nearby that supported the church.
Two longtime standing churches remain that gave their names to settlements nearby. Although the settlements no longer exist, the churches remain.
The first settlement known as Ironwood was located around the intersection of county roads 500 West and 450 North. It was the site of the 1886 Ironwood Christian Church, a frame church that burned shortly after 1900. It is now the site of the Ironwood Bible Methodist Church.
The second settlement and the final place name in Lafayette Township was called Elm Grove. The area surrounding the intersection of county roads 300 North and 300 West had a population sufficient to warrant a one-room school house and a church beginning around 1870. It can be assumed that both the Elm Grove School and the Elm Grove Christian Church derived their names from a grove of elm trees that once stood in the area.
The school came first as the church was first organized in the school house May 9, 1869. Three years later, in 1872, a frame house of worship was erected.
The church and school house remain, although the old frame school house was replaced in 1888 with one made of brick which is now a private residence.
Van Buren Township will be featured in November and December. In November, I will relate how some over-ripe, germ-infested cheese was responsible for earning Summitville’s nickname.
