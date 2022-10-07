This is the second half of The Buckeye Manufacturing Test Tracks column that began in September 2022.
In 1904, The Buckeye Manufacturing Co. began producing the Lambert automobile on Columbus Avenue; rigorous testing methods were employed to ensure Lambert’s reliability.
With assembly complete, the cars would be driven out of the plant west on 19th Street to a lot west of what is today 809 E. 19th, south across the lot to the alley, and then east along the alley to the lot east of 809.
Turning into the lot, the drivers would run the cars up a wooden incline extending east and west near the alley. The trestle structure was built of a braced framework of timbers with inclines at each end fitted with cleats. This is the structure seen in the film previously mentioned.
At the north end of the lot was a small round track where the cars were driven, sometimes pulling weights, in the second of three tests. That site is now the west end of 1915 McKinley St. Both former test sites are now fully developed, and no evidence of their previous use remains. However, across 19th Street is a different story.
Visible from above is a faint outline of another, much larger, flat test track that would have been directly west of the Buckeye plant. Most likely, it was here that the automobiles were put through their final driving tests before distribution.
The old film also reveals another test that was undoubtedly conducted to check the performance of the friction drive during what were common traveling conditions in rural 1915 — river and creek fords.
In the film, cars can be seen descending a hill and approaching a stream on a dirt road, driving through the stream, stopping momentarily and then proceeding onward.
In another scene, the film shows a car being driven into what appears to be a river, turning around and heading back to shore. At the point where the vehicle enters the river, a small stream or ditch enters the river.
The cars are Lamberts, and therefore it is safe to assume the tests are being performed somewhere near Anderson.
The landscape conditions in the first scene are not familiar enough to identify where they were conducted. However, the river scene reveals a clue as to its location.
The Buckeye Manufacturing plant was at 19th and Columbus Avenue. Not far from there is Irondale, a neighborhood on Anderson’s east side nestled into the low ground on the left bank of White River.,
In 1915, and as it still does today, the Pittsford Ditch empties into White River, draining the higher elevations to the south. The ground is low there, and the riverbank is not steep, much like the scene in the film.
If Buckeye did test some cars by driving them to the river, this spot is near the plant and has the same general appearance today. Buckeye Manufacturing did not have to go far to find creeks, hills and steep grades to prove the capabilities of its vehicles.
With the outbreak of World War I, Buckeye Manufacturing ceased operations, and the Lambert passed into history.
John W. Lambert remained in Anderson until his death on May 20, 1952, at age 92. He is buried in Anderson’s East Maplewood Cemetery.
During his life, he held about 600 patents. His business on Columbus Avenue and his home at Seventh and Hendricks streets both display historical markers, one set of only two dual historical-related designations of its kind in Madison County.
Coming in November: “Travelers using the bridge that carries Madison County Road 50 West over Lick Creek a short distance south of Indiana State Road 38 in southeast Fall Creek Township have no idea of the problem that once existed at that crossing, especially after heavy rains.”