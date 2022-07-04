This is the second half of the Madison County 4-H Fair, A History, which began in June 2022.
Where to have the 1931 fair was up for discussion, with the possible sites being Beulah Park, Mounds State Park, Killbuck Park and Athletic Park. At its June 12, 1931, meeting, the 4-H Fair Association received an invitation from the Alexandria Kiwanis Club to once again have the Fair in Beulah Park. The invitation was accepted. Attendance for the Aug. 7-8 event was 6,000.
1932 began with a degree of uncertainty. With the country in the grasp of the Great Depression, which had brought an end to things previously thought invulnerable to time and change, planners had doubts whether the fair could take place.
The Anderson Kiwanis Club provided a solution. At a June 28, 1932, meeting of the 4-H association at Alexandria High School, Anderson Kiwanis Club offered to underwrite the expenses for the 1932 fair. The offer was accepted, and the two-day event was secured and with a new location.
The site selected was Killbuck Park, which in 1932 was the new name of what was formerly known as Zoo Island Park. It was on the north side of Killbuck Creek, where Alexandria Pike crosses the creek, and immediately north of the spot where today’s Bethany Road heads east from Alexandria Pike.
Zoo Island Park was a family entertainment concept belonging to Anderson’s Bert Julian that had itself fallen victim to the Great Depression.
The offer was repeated in 1933, and Killbuck Park was again the site selected, only this time it was a three-day event, Aug. 1-3.
In 1934, the fair moved back to Anderson’s Athletic Park stillunder the sponsorship of the Anderson Kiwanis Club, and there it remained as a three-day event each August through 1941.
Meanwhile, 10 miles to the north, something stirred that would bring about change.
The Beulah Park Association, a group of people that gathered in the very lovely and convenient wooded tract at the south edge of Alexandria, offered its property to the City of Alexandria for a public park with the provision that it should forever be maintained for that purpose.
Alexandria was more than happy to accept and, with that, improvements began. A swimming pool was built, and park fixtures were repaired. But also needed was something the Alexandria citizens could look forward to on a regular, annual basis.
They liked the idea of the 4-H Fair. But getting the fair to Alexandria permanently would take some doing. Patiently, they waited through the Depression years. And then, in 1939, an opportunity presented itself.
During the Feb. 11, 1939, 4-H association club meeting, members discussed having permanent, exclusive 4-H Club exhibit buildings in place. At a March 31 meeting, a committee was selected to investigate the need for such structures.
The time was right for Alexandria to re-enter the picture as an active bidder. And so it was that in 1942, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club was successful in returning the Madison County 4-H Fair to Beulah Park.
Four years later, on March 1, 1946, at a meeting in the county Extension offices in Anderson, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club expressed a desire and was authorized to try its hand at a permanent building.
Two more years passed, and then on Sept. 22, 1948, at a meeting in the Extension offices, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club made an offer of 5 acres of ground adjoining Beulah Park as a start toward establishing a permanent 4-H headquarters and show site. With the concurrence of the Alexandria Park Board, the 4-H Fair Association accepted the offer.
Plans were finalized to construct two long shed-type structures for livestock plus a large home economics building.
Thanks to the public spirit and some substantial donations, the first contracts were awarded on June 8, 1949, and the 4-H clubs of our county had a home they could call their own. But, on Aug. 4, officials were forced to cancel the 1949 4-H Fair due to the mounting polio toll in our section of the state.
Through the intervening years, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club has continued its sponsorship. Improvements have been made, including eight buildings being erected to accommodate the popular annual event. In addition, in 1969, five additional acres were purchased to provide needed parking for the thousands of those attending.
