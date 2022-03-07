It is not uncommon in small town high schools for several family surnames to appear over and over in the list of graduates, and Markleville High School classes from the first in 1917 through the last in 1969 are certainly no exception.
Two surnames stand out in the 1,353 total graduates during the high school’s 52 years of operation.
The most prevalent last name is Stohler, with 36 members, followed by the Markle family with 25. That’s 61 total family members between the two names or a little less than 5% of all the graduates.
Quite fittingly, the first class to graduate in 1917 contained only five members: One was Lucille Markle, who later married a Stohler. Adding to the number of Markle-Stohler graduates would be those Markle-Stohler female graduates who married and took other names and whose offspring graduated from MHS, increasing the total of family graduates.
More surnames often appear in the school’s history, which explains why, even today, there is a strong feeling of togetherness whenever and wherever Markleville High School graduates gather. They are like family. More about that later.
Of course, the Markle name can be traced to the town’s namesake, John Markle, who laid out Markleville in 1852. Two years later, Michael Stohler brought his family to Adams Township and purchased the land to settle. With the arrival of the Markles and Stohlers — and many others — the need for schools arose.
The first school, a simple one-room log structure, was erected in 1831 on the eastern part of the future campus of Markleville High School. Some believe the school was later moved about two miles south of Markleville near Lick Creek and even known by that name but returned to Markleville around 1834.
In 1854, Adams Township, complying with an act passed by the Indiana General Assembly of 1851, was organized into 10 school districts, with Markleville designated as number nine. The Adams Township schools were a part of Indiana’s public, or free, school system.
The old log-construction schoolhouses were removed, and new frame-construction buildings were erected, one in each district, to replace them. They were all built by the same contractor at an average of $300 each.
The new schoolhouses were painted and plastered, heated by stoves, had glass windows and were furnished with large wall maps and wooden benches and desks.
In Markleville, the 1854 frame structure lasted until a brick two-story building was erected in 1873 on the same site at the cost of $1,100.
An old photograph shows a portion of that building. From the picture, it looks pretty similar to the old Walnut Grove schoolhouse built in 1883 that still stands today at Emporia.
This type of architecture was popular for school buildings during the 1870s and 1880s, where there were higher-than-average concentrations of school-age children.
Two other areas in south Madison County also had school buildings similar to the same design, located in Huntsville and the Spring Valley area east of Pendleton.
These four-room schools were for grades 1-8. Beyond the eighth grade, formal education was virtually nonexistent for southern Madison County children.
It wasn’t until the high school was built at Pendleton in 1895 that Markleville students desiring to further their education had the option to do so. Several took advantage of the opportunity.
The Adams Township trustee paid the tuition to attend from tax revenues. This practice was observed throughout the county in townships with no high schools.
Coming in April: By 1910, the population of Markleville was 225. Some of the citizens began to advocate for incorporating the town. The Adams Township population in general most likely grew, as well, necessitating a new, larger school in Markleville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.