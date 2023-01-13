On May 1, 1923, the City of Anderson annexed North Anderson and its 3,000 residents. Throughout 2023, the history column will feature stories highlighting selected events in North Anderson’s history to commemorate the centennial year.
January and February 2023 will examine where and how early residents got around.
What physical boundaries define the area known as North Anderson? A 1901 atlas with a map of North Anderson defined the generally accepted boundaries at its time of publication.
The western edge is the current CSX Railroad that runs north-to-south just as its predecessor did in 1901. Although an argument could be made to include the residential area west of the railroad to Madison Avenue north of Country Club Heights.
Similarly, in 1901, the northern boundary was First Street, today’s School Street. However, with the various businesses now situated north of School Street, Hartman Road would be the more logical choice for the northern boundary.
To the east, the map defines Alexandria Pike as the boundary. And similar to the west side, residential development between the pike and north Scatterfield Road could be argued for inclusion.
But unlike the other three boundaries, the southern boundary has not changed, nor will it ever.
White River has always been a natural barrier between Anderson and the area north of the river called North Anderson. Not only was it a natural barrier, but it was also a formidable obstacle — one that severely limited growth of the population.
Until after 1850, probably less than a dozen families lived in all pf the North Anderson area. And 20 years later, according to the 1870 census, only 31 families could be counted in the entire region. The White River could be part of the blame for the lack of development, but not entirely.
Even so, at most places along the river’s course near the North Anderson area, the water was too deep to encourage wagon crossings by fording, except at two well-known sites.
The Madison Avenue crossing, or Fairgrounds Road ford, was too far off the beaten path to help those traveling from North Anderson to Anderson. However, this ford had a “built-in” depth gauge that conventional fords did not, making it appealing to some who did not want to take many risks.
The ford is just west of the present-day Madison Avenue bridge. And, a short distance downstream from the ford, an island was put to good use as a gauge to measure the depth of the river. If any part of the island was visible above water, it was reasonably safe to cross the river by fording.
Even today, a spit of sand and gravel extends into the river from its right bank in about the same place that would serve the same capacity as the former island, should it be needed.
The other crossing point was the Main Street ford, where the river takes a sharp turn to the west just below where Grand Avenue and Alexandria Pike intersect. This is the ford used almost exclusively by those going back and forth between Anderson and North Anderson when it was safe to cross.
• • •
Coming in February: “Before crossing in either direction, one had to kneel at the side of the track and place an ear upon the rail. An approaching train could be heard for miles. It was much more of a concern when the train was approaching from the north.”