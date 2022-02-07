Editor’s note: The first half of the Bailey Chapel story, published in this column in January, concluded with the closure of the frame-construction Baker Hill School and the erection of a new brick-construction school a short distance to the south.
Around this same time, area locals organized a church class that would eventually become known as the Bailey Chapel Society. They purchased the former Baker Hill School building with the idea of converting it into a church.
Because the toll road was already built and ran right by the former Baker Hill schoolhouse, it was undoubtedly a significant factor in purchasing.
In April 1871, at a meeting in the old Moss schoolhouse, Ithamer McCarty and members of the Moss, Beachler and Morris families pooled their resources and invited Abram Rust to be their guest pastor.
In 1971 the church, known as the Baily Chapel United Methodist Church, celebrated its 100th anniversary. Stories were collected about the church’s beginnings and the families who contributed to its early activities. Included was a description of the interior from around the turn of the century.
“The building was a one-room structure about 40 feet square having one main double door situated in the middle of the south wall. There was a smaller side door on the east leading to the woodshed and the community restroom nearby.
“An alcove or large bay window extended outward on the north side. It served as a pulpit area and contained the speakers stand and two sturdy chairs. There were four windows on that side of the building.
“Two windows on the south and two on the side were supplemented by one window on the east. There was plenty of natural lighting during the daylight hours.
Illuminating the inside of large buildings at night was a far different proposition at the turn of the century. The era of the natural gas boom was at an end.
The builders of Bailey Chapel Church compensated by installing a gasoline-burning pressure system whereby gas vapor was carried through copper tubes to various mantle-type burners. One of these illuminated the pulpit area, and another lighted the space occupied by the pianist.
Around 1983, the congregation had shrunk to a point where they could not keep Baily Chapel open, and it was sold. The person who purchased the building spent the next 25 years remodeling it, making it into today’s lovely residence.
It’s easy to drive right by a building like this and not take a second look. But, at one time, the congregation was numbered among the largest and most enthusiastic of the rural church groups in Madison County.
Bailey Chapel was strategically located in the geographical center of the church community. It drew its congregants from areas now lost to modern memory, such as Rocky Avenue, Stringtown Road, Highmiller Creek and Indian Creek.
Finally and quite fittingly, the brick schoolhouse that replaced both the Moss and Baker Hill schools was called the Baily Chapel School. It was erected on the west side of Moss Island Road about a quarter mile south of Gun Barn Road.
The brick schoolhouse, too, is now gone.
Coming in March: It is not uncommon in small-town high schools for several family surnames to repeat in the list of graduates. Markleville High School, beginning with the first class in 1917 through the last in 1969, is certainly no exception. Two surnames stand out in the list of 1,353 graduates during the high school’s 52 years of operation.
