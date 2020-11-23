Anderson has experienced many memorable events in its history, but none others quite as uniquely spectacular as one that occurred about noon Wednesday, May 29, 1912.
Those who happened to be downtown on Meridian Street witnessed a most unusual site. It was unusual because the Anderson of 1912 was transitioning from a time where transportation was dominated by horse-drawn apparatus to horseless carriages — the automobile, which had been seen in Anderson for only a little more than 10 years.
What they witnessed had begun the previous morning in Detroit, Michigan. A contingent of 150 members of the Detroit-based Wolverine Automobile Club had left the city bound for Indianapolis to attend the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. They spent the night in Fort Wayne. The next morning the caravan left Fort Wayne and headed for Anderson.
Leading the way was a car designated as the “pathfinder.” In those days, there were no road maps or highway markings to guide the motorist to his destination. It was the responsibility of the driver of the pathfinder to travel well ahead of the caravan to make certain the caravan was following all the right roads.
After leaving Fort Wayne, their immediate destination was the Remy Electric facility on Columbus Avenue in Anderson. A reception was planned to welcome the travelers to Anderson and in particular to Remy. Tours had been arranged for them to inspect the largest plant in the world devoted exclusively to the manufacture of ignition apparatus.
A group of Remy officials drove several miles north of the city on Alexandria Pike to meet the approaching caravan. Driving into the city, the delegation stopped at the courthouse square and formed a parade, which moved south on Meridian through downtown Anderson.
A photograph taken from the west side of Meridian just south of the 12th Street intersection shows two columns of cars side-by-side. They are led by the pathfinder car, a yellow Paige racer with Harry Jewett at the wheel, followed by a Sefton truck transporting the Remy band, which reportedly struck up a lively air during the parade.
Leading the caravan was an escort composed of six mounted police headed by Chief of Police Pritchard and Mayor Frank Foster. Also part of the escort were members of the city council and board of works.
At 14th Street, the caravan turned east on Ohio Avenue, following that to Columbus Avenue, where it turned south to the Remy plant.
Upon arrival, the dusty and grimed-covered motorists were escorted to wash basins specially arranged in one of the factory buildings. They cleansed themselves in preparation for the luncheon that was served about one o’clock.
The menu consisted of pickles, radishes, onions, fried chicken, baked beans, boiled eggs, sliced tomatoes, potato salad, bread and butter, coffee, milk, fresh strawberries and ice cream, assorted cakes, cigars and cigarettes.
Following lunch, a series of welcoming speeches were made by Remy officials and Mayor Foster. President Porter of the Wolverine Club invited Foster to Detroit in June for the Caldillacqua celebration. A short address was delivered by John C. Whetmore of the New York Evening Mail, who spoke on behalf of the press of the United States.
Following the speeches, a tour of the mammoth Remy plant was conducted by members of the reception committee. The tourists were presented with Bakelite souvenirs.
With the festivities concluded, a parade was formed on Columbus Avenue at 3:30 p.m. and another photograph was taken, after which the tourists started for Indianapolis headed by a local pathfinder car.
Coming in December: If 2026 Pearl Street in Anderson could talk, it would have a most unusual story to tell.
