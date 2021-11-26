Construction of the new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal at the northeast corner of 13th and Jackson streets was recently delayed by an archaeology study.
During the excavation of the site, several privies and a large cistern were found along with other human habitation evidence, such as medicine bottles, whiskey bottles, egg shells, animal bones, pottery and an opal brooch.
Quite naturally, I was curious as to who lived there. What I “uncovered” was quite unexpected!
Meet Stephen Metcalf, someone you won’t soon forget.
He was born Jan. 11, 1842, in Wayne County, Ohio, the last of eight children born to David and Catherine Metcalf. Twelve years later, in 1854, the family moved to a farm in Boone Township, Madison County.
In his youth, Stephen Metcalf worked on the family’s farm and after going through the common schools he became a student at Northwestern Christian University, now known as Butler University in Indianapolis.
On July 26, 1862, at the age of 20, he enlisted at Forestville in Boone Township as a Corporal in Company G, 75th Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment. “G” Company was raised in Madison County, principally from the townships of Pipe Creek, Boone and Lafayette.
Metcalf served in the 75th until transferring to the Engineer Corps on July 29, 1864. There he became a quartermaster sergeant and served until being mustered out of service June 29, 1865.
Led by Anderson’s own Colonel Milton S. Robinson, Metcalf was witness to and a participant in what many consider the greatest charge by United States forces in U.S. military history.
On Nov. 25, 1863, the Union Army was bottled up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, by Confederate forces occupying the surrounding mountains and ridges. A Union force in full view of the enemy numbering 25,000 was ordered to advance and take the base of Missionary Ridge immediately east of Chattanooga.
Upon reaching the base, and without orders to advance further, their momentum continued. Without stopping, they advanced up the steep hills until reaching the crest, driving the Confederate defenders away. For years afterward, the 75th, among other regiments, claimed they were the first to plant their colors on the crest.
After the Civil War, Metcalf taught school in Alexandria. He married Carrie M. Robb at Jersey, Ohio, on Aug. 14, 1867. To them were born two children, Rita May and John Eugene.
The couple moved from Boone Township to Anderson in 1870, when Metcalf was appointed a deputy sheriff. He served two years under his brother-in-law, Sheriff David K. Carver. But in 1872, his life was about to take an entirely different direction.
The Anderson Herald was founded in 1868 by John O. Hardesty. Mr. Hardesty was the sole owner until November 1872, when Metcalf purchased a half interest in the newspaper. In August, 1873, Metcalf purchased Hardesty’s half interest and Hardesty retired.
It was reported that Metcalf brought to the position of editor a fine conception of journalism and that the newspaper grew in influence during his editorship.
Coming in December: “In 1897, during the first administration of another Civil War veteran, Ohio-born President William McKinley, Stephen Metcalf was appointed a doorkeeper of the United States House of Representatives, a position he held until March 1899.”
