There are photographs, and then there are photographs that are considered exceptional. When I first saw this one, my response was. “That’s amazing." I immediately recognized the setting as the original grandstand in Anderson’s Athletic Park overlooking the race track.
I never saw it in person because the wooden structure was consumed by fire sometime before I was old enough to remember it. I remember its successor, which stood in the same spot as the original one well into the 20th century.
I had seen photographs of the original but never one like this. There had to be a story behind it, and indeed there was. But before that, another story needs to be told.
It had been 10 years since the last fair had been held in Madison County. Interest and financial support had waned, bringing to an end a long-standing tradition dating to 1850 and sporadically before then. But, in 1899, interest renewed.
During a meeting on Saturday, September 2, 1899, the articles of association were written, formally organizing the Madison County Fair Association.
Plans were set in motion to finance the undertaking, and all that remained was selecting a site where the new association would hold a fair the following year around the same date.
The summer of 1900 saw advertising appear in the Anderson Herald announcing that “thousands of dollars will be given away as premiums, which insures a grand exhibition in every department.
"Trotting, pacing, running and bicycle racing over the best half-mile track in the country. The grounds are situated near the city on the banks of White River, and every accommodation is afforded.”
And now to that amazing photograph. The new fairgrounds had a tryout with a Fourth of July celebration.
Once again, the Herald reported, “The attendance was not far from the four thousand mark. The grandstand, which will seat 2,600 people, was crowded, and half that many were on the outside.”
The program for that holiday included the customary bicycle races and running races for men. The schedule for racehorses had a 2:30 pace and a 2:40 trot and dash.
In addition, Ernest Scobey, a trick bicycle rider, was present and furnished added thrills to the afternoon. Elliot’s Band was on hand in the grandstand and presented a music program.
Judging by the length of the shadows of the horses standing in the infield, cast by the sun in the western sky, the photograph was probably taken midafternoon while the crowd was awaiting the horse races.
Not to be outdone were the ever-popular bicycle races contested on this brand new dirt track. The winning time in the one-mile novice race was 2:27.5.
Then there was a half-mile open, which finished in the remarkable time of 1:05.5. That’s bicycling on a dirt track at just under 30 mph. Then came the one-mile open. Only amateurs were to participate: The winning time was 2:14.
The grand climax was a five-mile handicap race. The most extended handicap was 510 yards, which meant that the riders were scattered up and down the track for a start. The winner finished in a time of 14:42.
With the tryout concluded, all was ready for the Madison County Fair, which was scheduled to open on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and run through Friday, Sept. 7. Attendance was not as expected, considering this plea found in the Thursday, Sept. 6, edition of the Herald.
“It is urged that Anderson merchants fall in with the movement to close the business houses at noon today. This would be a proper way to manifest appreciation of the efforts of fair management. A general suspension of business will materially swell the gate receipts.”
Any help was not enough, as fairs were unsuccessful and held here for only a few more years. Lack of interest led to the sale of the ground to the city for a public park.
That park was dedicated July 4, 1913, and known as Foster Park after Mayor Frank P. Foster, during whose administration the land was purchased. It is now known as Athletic Park.
Only the photograph remains to remind us of a special day in Athletic Park on July 4, 1900.
