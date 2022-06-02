Although it dates its official beginning to 1929, today’s Madison County 4-H Fair, or at least the concept of young people exhibiting livestock, etc., has its roots in a pig club organized by three boys from around Markleville, names unknown, in 1914.
Fifteen years later, at Anderson’s Athletic Park, the county’s 4-H fair had a rousing start. From 1929 until 1942, when the fair made its final move to its permanent home in Alexandria’s Beulah Park, it is quite a story.
The county 4-H club held its organizational meeting at the Anderson YMCA, on July 15, 1929. Setting forth reasons for organizing a club and incorporating it was Mr. L.M. Busche, Madison County agricultural agent.
In attendance were many supporters of the idea, and from that audience, the first directors were selected, among them Busche, who was named secretary.
Two weeks later, the directors selected Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22 and 23, for the fair.
The Anderson Kiwanis Club signed on as sponsor and enlisted the aid of the Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce and the city administration, both of which assisted.
The fair was scheduled for two days only, but more than 10,000 people showed up on Wednesday evening during the exhibit setup — clear evidence of its anticipated popularity.
Similar to today's fair but in some ways different, a special musical program was presented, which was broadcast in its entirety over local radio, presumably WHBU.
Those attending enjoyed watching a high dive specialist named “Sonny Boy” Campbell make a plunge from a 100-foot tower. In addition, the Marsh Sisters presented a free musical show in front of the wooden grandstand erected in 1900. Also present was a large tent to house the 4-H exhibits.
The Thursday, Aug. 22, 1929, edition of the Anderson Herald reported that the home economics exhibits were ready the night before, and the crowd packed the big tent all evening. Livestock exhibits would be open to the public that morning.
The Herald article went on to report that Thursday evening would be the only time during the fair that the home economics display, the big stock show beneath the grandstand, the cattle and colt show in a tent to the north and the poultry exhibit in another tent would be open after dark.
The fair's amusement park would be open all day and each night until the big event closed Saturday.
The automobile and merchants’ exhibits in the center of the old ring (an apparent reference to the horse racing track infield) would be open throughout. But, the attraction that added plenty of excitement to the Friday afternoon program was provided by Anderson’s famous aviator, Orin Welch.
He exhibited stunt flying above the north end of the fairground in a Kinner-powered Swallow biplane, built especially for him to use in the National Air Races the next week in Cleveland.
Welch did almost too well with that exhibition. As the grand climax to his show, he faked a tailspin over an area northeast of today’s West Maplewood Cemetery and flattened out behind a screen of trees.
The stunt had the desired effect, causing a tremendous furor as the spectators feared the aviator had crashed.
It turned out that he had flown almost at fencerow level to get the plane out of sight, after which he returned leisurely to his Welch Airport southwest of Anderson. Later that evening, he returned to repeat the stunt for the evening crowd.
When the 4-H Fair Association held its annual meeting the following Feb. 4, a report was read stating that not only had all 500-plus bills been paid in full, but the association had returned a balance of $204.51 to the county auditor.
The 1930 4-H Fair was held at Alexandria’s Beulah Park under the sponsorship of the Alexandria Kiwanis Club. It, too, was a two-day event, Aug. 19 and 20, with a reported 5,000 showing up on the opening night.
• • •
Part two continues in July: “Meanwhile, 10i miles to the north, something was stirring that would bring about change. The Beulah Park Association, a group of people that gathered in the very lovely and convenient wooded tract at the south edge of Alexandria, offered its property to the City of Alexandria for a public park with the provision that it should forever be maintained for that purpose.”