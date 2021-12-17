Editor’s note: Stephen T. Jackson’s column about Stephen Metcalf, started in The Herald Bulletin in November, concludes here.
The Herald was originally an eight-column evening paper, but once Metcalf became owner and editor he purchased a new press and enlarged the paper to nine-columns.
In the spring of 1876, Metcalf sold one-half interest to William M. Kinnard, and in May, 1878, Caleb H. Kinnard took charge of the paper and published it until 1881, when Metcalf and George McKeown took charge of the newspaper. In 1885, the owners were Metcalf and Charles H. Ewing, McKeown having retired. Metcalf disposed of his interest for the final time in April, 1888.
In 1878, during his tenure with the Anderson Herald, he was appointed postmaster in Anderson by the Republican administration under fellow Civil War Veteran and Ohio-born Rutherford B. Hayes. He served for seven years, retiring in 1885.
In the 1880s he became a charter member of the Anderson-based Major May Post #244, Grand Army of the Republic, where he held the office of post commander. He was also a member of the Knights of Honor, one of the most successful fraternal beneficial societies of its time. And, on Dec. 20, 1884, Metcalf signed the charter as one of the original members of the Madison County Historical Society.
In the 1890s, when the construction of a traction line through central Indiana was proposed, Metcalf became associated with Charles L. Henry, founder off the “Interurban,” serving as the first secretary of the local street car line after electric power was applied.
But his greatest honor lay ahead. In 1897, during the first administration of another Civil War Veteran and Ohio-born President William McKinley, Metcalf was appointed a doorkeeper of the United States House of Representatives, a position he held until March 1899.
Upon returning to Anderson, he again became associated with the traction company. About this time he began to study Christian Science and became a member of that church. Eventually, he became a Science Practitioner as applied to healing and continued in the practice until his death.
Where did he live in Anderson? If you guessed the site of the new bus terminal location, you are correct. The earliest known address of Stephen and Carrie Metcalf is found in the 1876-1877 edition of Emerson’s Anderson Directory. On page 51, appears the following entry: Metcalf, Stephen, r (meaning residence) n e (meaning north east) cor (meaning corner) Lane (eventually changed to 13th) and Jackson. The address is the same in the 1882-83 directory.
However, by 1889, the Metcalfs had moved to 26 W. Fourth St., which is where he passed away at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 1916. After his funeral, held in his home, a special traction car positioned at Fifth and Meridian carried members of the Grand Army of the Republic to Maplewood Cemetery.
In politics, Metcalf was a firm Republican until aligning himself with the Progressive Party, which was organized in 1912.
Someone once said that Stephen Metcalf believed that a nation that was worth dying for was a nation worth living for; and for almost a half century of his life he devoted himself to the great work of living for his country.
