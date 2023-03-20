Because fords were utterly unreliable in times of high water, other means were needed not necessarily by those trying to get to North Anderson but more so by those trying to get to Anderson to do business or for other personal reasons.
Those needs fostered the era of bridging.
From 1844 to 1904, North Anderson residents witnessed and painfully endured about every bridging plan known to man.
They had become a party to the construction of ferries, swinging bridges, rafts, wooden bridges on pilings, old covered bridges built on the Buckingham Truss Plan, iron bridges, Morrison-type iron bridges, Massillon-type iron bridges, Indiana Bridge Co. type, railroad bridges on flimsy wooden stilts, railroad bridges on heavy wooden trestles, electric railway bridges of heavy iron construction and railway bridges of heavy boilerplate construction.
Given all that, North Anderson residents felt they didn’t have a good bridge crossing situation. Either the bridge wasn’t built for their use or was in the wrong place. The exception was the covered bridge that could be counted on except during the occasional washout.
That, coupled with its remote eastside location, caused residents to look for a better option.
The Pan Handle Railroad, known in the 20th century as the Pennsylvania Railroad, played an essential role in North Anderson’s history. The first tracks were laid through North Anderson in the late 1850s, and they crossed the White River on a trestle.
North Anderson residents decided to use the Pan Handle right-of-way and its railroad trestle as a walkway.
Beginning with its construction and until after 1900, it was the highest, the driest and the most direct walkway to just about any place in North Anderson and beyond.
Undoubtedly, almost every resident utilized the trestle, negotiating the distance between railroad ties at one time or the other. Doing so without falling was paramount, but there was another safety consideration.
Before crossing in either direction, one had to kneel at the side of the track and place an ear upon the rail. An approaching train could be heard for miles. It was much more of a concern when the train was approaching from the north.
The railroad grade from the north sloped downhill to the south. The engineer was usually trying to make up for lost time and running full throttle. Adding to this threat was a curve in the track that prevented seeing an approaching train until it was almost upon would-be pedestrians.
If it was a passenger train, it covered the distance from Florida Station to Anderson in just five minutes. It took a good six minutes to walk across the trestle. It was not a place for hesitation, meditation or deliberation.
Once the decision to begin crossing was made, speed and sureness of foot became essential for a successful negotiation of the crossing.
