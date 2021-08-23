Editor’s Note: This continues the story of Anderson’s Winfield T. Durbin. The first portion of the story was published in Stephen T. Jackson’s column in July.
In 1900, Col. Winfield T. Durbin was selected to become the standard-bearer of the Republican Party as its candidate for governor of the state. He won, garnering 50.5% of the votes cast, and served from Jan. 14, 1901, to Jan. 9, 1905.
Gov. Durbin’s primary goal was to bring efficiency to the state, reform the government to function more economically and enact progressive legislation.
During his campaign, newspapers reported that he delivered a speech to 400 people at Pendleton Opera House, quite clearly a packed house. The article went on to say that several hundred who were unable to gain admittance to the hall remained outside.
The excitement, no doubt, was generated by the first person from Madison County to run for the office of governor and, as it turned out, the only one from the county to serve in Indiana’s highest office.
When Durbin’s term as governor ended, he returned to Anderson to resume overseeing his business interest. However, he was nominated as the Republican candidate for governor again in 1912.
Durbin came in third in the election. He was defeated by Democrat Samuel M. Ralston, with the Progressive candidate, Albert Beveridge, coming in second.
Winfield and his wife, Bertha, lived in a 2½-story frame house on the southwest corner of 10th and Jackson streets. The house was known as a downtown landmark from its construction in 1884 until it was razed in 1961.
It was at the house that Winfield died Dec. 18, 1928. His death was caused by the onset of pneumonia and occurred while he was apparently recovering from an attack of influenza. He was 81 years old. Bertha passed in 1945. They are buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Of all his experiences and accomplishments, one stands above the rest.
It was Oct. 23, 1908. A train carrying Republican presidential candidate William Howard Taft pulled into Anderson’s Big Four Railroad Depot. Taft was to deliver a campaign speech. His introduction was to come from former Gov. Durbin.
He stepped upon the train’s rear platform and made the following introduction.
“Ladies and gentleman: When Harrison was running for the presidency, I had the pleasure of introducing him in Anderson. And when McKinley was running for president, I had the honor of introducing him here. And not long ago, I had the pleasure of introducing the great president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. And now I have the pleasure of introducing the next president to the fellow citizens of the city of Anderson.”
And finally, on Nov. 6, 1920, President-elect Warren G. Harding arrived in a special five-car train at a noon stop at the Big Four station in Anderson. He and his party were on their way to Point Isabel, Texas,
Several hundred people had gathered there to greet the next president.
Recognizing Durbin in the crowd, Harding reached over the railing to shake his hand.
“How are you, Colonel?” Harding asked.
Knowing that the president-elect had an upcoming fishing engagement, Durbin replied, “Don’t forget to spit on the bait before you throw it in.”
How many people can say they introduced four U.S. presidents and were known by a fifth?
