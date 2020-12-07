If it could talk, Anderson’s 2026 Pearl Street would have a most unusual story to tell.
The structure there today suggests nothing of the former occupants of that location. In fact, I’m not sure that the present structure has any connection with them. That would be interesting to know.
The first to occupy the site was the Anderson Athletic Club in 1893. Two Anderson maps, one dated 1895 and the other 1900, clearly show a one-story frame building on the east side of Pearl Street, two doors north of 21st Street. On both maps the building is identified as the Anderson Athletic Club.
Athletic clubs by definition can be a group of people formed for playing sports, or they can be social clubs. It seems that the club on Pearl Street acted as both.
Also, by definition, a club can be dedicated to the enjoyment of a single sport. From available information, the Anderson Athletic Club was better defined as a club that focused on a single sport, boxing.
The Indianapolis Journal on Aug. 11, 1900, carried an article reporting on an Indianapolis fighter named Jack Cullen, the lightweight champion of Indiana, and Ole Olson, the “Terrible Swede” of Chicago fighting a 15-round draw the night before.
The fight, according to the newspaper, was at the Anderson Athletic Club, and 1,000 persons were in attendance.
Additional fights, all being fought at the Anderson Athletic Club, were reported later that same year by the Indianapolis Journal. Shortly thereafter, the Athletic Club moved to another location, and something brand new to Anderson opened at 2026 Pearl in 1902.
Known as the Anderson Industrial School, it was founded by a small group of public-spirited women to do welfare work among boys and girls. As many as 400 boys and girls attended classes at the school each Saturday. Its purpose was the improvement of the health and character of the city’s poor children.
The children received instruction in the domestic sciences, manual training and gymnastics, all designed to help them develop life-enrichment skills. The site hosted the first gymnasium classes in Anderson, utilizing the former athletic club facilities, no doubt.
In 1907, Mrs. Ella Bagot Kehrer arrived in Anderson and became president of the Industrial School for Boys and Girls. Mrs. Kehrer was instrumental in setting up in 1909 a free clinic on tuberculosis, a disease she had conquered herself before coming to Anderson.
The Industrial School continued operations before closing in 1923. The following year, the Madison County Tuberculosis Hospital on East 10th Street was opened largely through her efforts. No doubt her move there had an effect on the closing of the Anderson Industrial School.
