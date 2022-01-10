At the intersection of Moss Island Road and Gun Barn Road, northwest of Anderson, stands an attractive private residence with quite a history. It began with the adoption of Indiana’s second constitution on Nov. 1, 1851.
Article Eight of the new constitution made a solid commitment to public school education, especially elementary schools (common schools), by mandating a “uniform system of common schools, equally open to all and free of tuition.” The constitution also required the state government to fund local elementary schools adequately while providing for boards of residents to manage the funds and the schools.
As a result, throughout Indiana, the old log-construction schoolhouses were replaced with frame construction buildings. Here in Madison County, frame schoolhouses were built throughout the 1850s at an average cost of $300. They were painted, plastered, heated by stoves, fitted with glass windows, and furnished with large wall maps, wooden benches and desks — all marked improvements from the log schoolhouses.
The old-timers in the area recalled that the timber for the new school, which was to be known as the Baker Hill School, came from the Jarrett farm located along today’s Cross Street in Section 32 of Lafayette Township.
The timber was sawed into lumber at the old Moss Island sawmill, directly west of the more famous gristmill. The sawmill carriage extended almost to the edge of the road.
That same 11-mile stretch of road, first constructed of gravel in the late 1860s, was known as the Anderson-Perkinsville Turnpike or Toll Road. Later, after usage tolls were no longer collected, it became Moss Island Road.
Frame-construction schoolhouses did not last long in Madison County, probably for two reasons: maintenance, and the ever-present problem of keeping students warm on frigid Indiana winter days.
Brick better insulated schoolhouses to keep the children comfortable. Clay to make brick was plentiful and found virtually everywhere in the area. Kilns to turn the clay into brick could be fired at the construction site. As a result, schoolhouses of brick construction appeared all over the county during the 1870s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Undoubtedly, this explains why the two frame schoolhouses in the northwest section of Anderson Township — Baker Hill, located on the turnpike, and Moss, located on today’s Romine Road just north of the Moss Island Mill — were closed. In their place, a new brick schoolhouse on the toll road appeared a short distance south of Baker Hill School.
