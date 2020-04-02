We at the Madison County Humane Society are reeling from the changes happening in the world as we know you are too. The staff and volunteers at our shelter remain committed to ensuring the animals have no gap in care. Our shelter routinely practices excellent standards for disease prevention and are prepared for necessary changes in supply and staffing. While our staff continues full steam ahead to make sure that the animals who rely on us receive the highest quality care, we continue to need support and supplies.
While the health and well-being are our first priorities, we must also consider the financial implications of the virus on our organization. We have canceled fundraisers that bring us much needed income. Because our organization relies totally on fundraisers and donations, this lack of income is devastating. We receive no taxpayer, public, or city or county money.
If you are ordering on Amazon, we have a wish list. We are also registered on Amazon Smile. If an order is placed on that site, we get a donation. We also have an Amazon wish. If you are placing an order on Chewy, please think of us. You may also leave donations on our front porch during business hours.
Two weeks ago Nikki, our manager, approached me about her plan for the shelter to cope with this epidemic. We decided at that time to close our visiting hours. Animals can be seen online at either PetFinder or on our website, mchsandersonin.org. Applications for adoption and fostering can be found on our website. After your application is approved for adoption or fostering an appointment time will be offered for you to come visit the animal. The appointments are staggered so no two adopters are in the shelter at the same time. Between visitors, the visiting area is disinfected with our kennel product that kills the coronavirus.
Our good news is adoptions have been fabulous. As people are staying home they have decided this is a good time to start their journey with a new pet. One day last week we had seven dogs go home.
We are still doing intakes with strays and owner surrenders. You must call ahead to make an appointment.
Today we have 89 cats and 58 dogs in our care. These animals deserve the best of care. Our staff members continue to stay well and are doing their best to have a safe and healthy environment for our animals.
Please think of us. You may donate through Paypal. Facebook, our website, check or cash. We appreciate your kindness and support!
We have been noticing a large number of dogs being lost and found. We have noticed comments like “We let the dog out to potty and it did not come back.” I know more than anyone that dogs can sneak out of a door or a fence. Please do not just open the door and let the dog out without a fence or tie out. We do have leash laws for the safety of the dog. A dog left to roam can be in great danger.
