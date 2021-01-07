Life is full of new observations, growth and learning.
Over the years, I have had many chances to observe animal behavior. This has certainly been a journey.
I have learned that the sensitivity and the soul of an animal are complex and fragile. I have worked with and rehabilitated animals in the wild as well as shelter animals.
Two months ago, we encountered a situation with one of our own dogs that left us completely frustrated. I wrote about Marvin a couple of months ago, telling of his inner clock and how he would react to the time change. Marvin is a blind Pug that we adopted three years ago at the age of 10. He is active, alert and loves to go for long walks. He has the sweet Pug personality, and he demands little.
After the time change, he started awakening in the mornings earlier and earlier, until 2 a.m. became his new time to start his day. We would let him out to potty but that was not enough as he would continue to bark. Nothing seemed to appease him, not even an early breakfast.
My thought was that he might be getting doggie dementia. I knew there were medications that might help. I consulted with a veterinarian that works with dogs in behavior training. After she worked with him and gave him a thorough exam, she did not believe that he showed signs of dementia. She said he was very alert and she did not feel that his condition was physical.
Oh boy, now I had to do some thinking! We had to say goodbye to our Boston terrier, Webster, about the date of the time change. Maybe Marvin is looking for him? Maybe Marvin depended on Webster to be his eyes? They would walk almost daily together. Had he lost his friend?
My thought was that he needs more attention and we need more sleep! We came up with a plan. If Marvin was lonely, maybe he would feel more settled at night if he slept with us. John and I agreed we would try. The first few nights he would awaken and bark every three to four hours. We would love and assure him that all was well. After several weeks on this plan, Marvin is doing well. He slept through the night last night, and we had to awaken him this morning. Another big lesson learned! I have dealt with grieving dogs before, but all situations are different.
This is why my heart breaks for so many of the shelter dogs and cats. Yes, cats do grieve and many older cats do not survive being surrendered.
This Saturday from 10 to 3 p.m., the Madison County Humane Society will be partnering with Ambassadors For God’s Creatures for a cat vaccination clinic. The services will be administrated in a closed room. The cats must be in a carrier. The vaccination package will be $10, microchip $10 and wormer $2. The Madison County Humane Society staff will be administrating the services. The address is 3205 W 25th St., Anderson.
