It is certainly hard to believe that we have been going through this COVID disaster for 10 months — what a change to our lives and our way of living. At the Madison County Humane Society, we are continuing along quite well thanks to our dedicated managers, Nikki and Cameron, and hard-working staff.
Our adoptions have been up, and several dogs that have been at our shelter for sometime have found loving homes.
We often have what we call bonded pairs. These would be dogs or cats that have lived together in the same home or have been found together and depend on each other for comfort and companionship. We will never separate a bonded pair as they will grieve for each other. Often the adoption process takes a little longer as the adopter must take both.
We recently had two such dog adoptions. David and Buster, a pair of pit bull terrier brothers, were adopted this past month. They had been with us for over a year and were loved by the staff. It was bittersweet to see them go to their new home.
Just this week before Thanksgiving, Mario and Luigi went to their forever home. They were found as strays and had been with us for two years. A sweet young lady wanted two dogs, and they fit the bill. We always say it might take awhile but there is usually the perfect home.
Just last week a bonded pair were found out on Eighth Street Road. A kind lady took them in for the night and called us the next morning. She said they had been frantically running up and down the road in front of her home. She said they were trying to get into cars as they passed. They have never been claimed so we imagine they had been driven out there and dumped. They are sweet well-behaved dogs. The fear they must have felt is sad. This was not necessary as all they would have had to do was bring them to us.
Sissy Marie, the Bassett heeler, that we adopted last December is coming up on her one year anniversary with us on Dec. 6. She just had her 10th birthday. She is quite the clown and so stubborn! She loves to go for miles and miles of walks. She is the perfect fit for our family.
We want to give a big thank-you to Lowe’s of Anderson and to Cameron, our assistant manager, for writing a grant. We received four new utility sinks, new faucets, dry wall, pain, and a wonderful big ladder. Cameron said the managers from Lowe’s came to the shelter to help evaluate our needs.
We want to thank Oakley Brothers’ Distillery and Keg & Bottle of Anderson for their collaboration on the Coalition Vodka, of which we received profits.
As 2020 comes to an end, we are blessed by the generosity of our community friends and donors. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Thank You, Susie and Staff
