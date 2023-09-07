The Madison County Humane Society this past month celebrated 50 years of incorporation. We will be honoring this achievement at our upcoming Fur Ball Saturday, Oct. 7.
Our theme this year is ”50 Years Saving Lives.”
There is so much negativity in the animal rescue world but I am going to focus on the positive. Our history is amazing. It started with a few individuals who felt Madison County needed a safe shelter for lost and unwanted dogs and cats. They wanted a place for animals to come and stay until reunited with their families or adopted into loving homes. A few of our founders are still living and will be honored at our event. The beautiful souls that have passed on will also be honored posthumously.
Virginia Hughes gave her life and soul to this organization and passed away many years ago. She will be honored by her family attending. A daughter and son-in-law will be flying in from Arizona. It has been an honor for me to speak with the living founders and to realize our hopes and values for the shelter are similar to their reasons for incorporating 50 years ago.
It has not been an easy road and we still have many challenges. The little yellow house on Crystal Street was not the first shelter’s location. The first shelter was on Hartman Road on the property of Gary Johnson Auto Sales. The board along with Gary Johnson would take turns feeding the dogs and cats and cleaning the kennels that consisted of cages with plywood and tarps over the top.
Michael Litten, a living founder, has been a wealth of information as well as Richard Chandler, who continues to serve on the MCHS board of directors. I was told in those days the city shelter had a ramp that dogs and cats together could be thrown in overnight. This newly formed board would take turns sitting near that ramp at night to protect the animals until finally the city closed the ramp.
The original board was formed in 1970 and incorporated in August 1973. The board meetings were held at the YMCA and then moved to the top floor of the First Savings building. After the yellow house was purchased in 1973, the animals were housed in kennels there. The board would continue to go twice a day to clean and feed the animals. There was never a paid employee. Richard Chandler and his wife, Fran, were among the first who cleaned and fed.
For 50 years we have supported the shelter financially with fundraisers and donations. We have never received taxpayer, city or county funding. Our mayor has been supportive in helping us with the blight program to clear and restore our beautiful free roaming lot for our dogs and attending the Fur Ball.
We are blessed to have many people who believe in our mission to have a sanctuary for dogs and cats, a strong and dedicated board of directors, and a knowledgeable director of shelter operations, Nikki Moore, who came to work for us 13 yeas ago.
If you’re interested in joining us for our Fur Ball, tickets can be purchased at bidpal.net/mchs2023 or call 765–215-8235.