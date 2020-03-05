I’ve been reflecting on the 10 years I have served as director of the Madison County Humane Society.
Technology has become more sophisticated, and adoption attitudes have changed.
Ten years ago, the method of exposure of our shelter animals was when potential adopters would come into our shelter or see the animals that were in the Sunday newspaper. Now with Petfinder, our website and Facebook, our animals have exposure all over North America.
It has become more in vogue to adopt from a shelter than to buy from a pet store. Everywhere I go, people are proud to say, “I have a shelter dog.”
Pitbulls and pitbull mixes are easily adopted and have a much more positive reputation. Networking between shelters helps with information and adoptions.
In the last 10 years, many laws have been passed to positively affect the lives of the dogs and cats of this country as well as our community. Maleah Stringer and I, along with attorney Elizabeth Hobbs, who volunteered her time, worked for at least two years to rewrite the animals ordinances in Anderson. We tried to somewhat mirror the ordinances of Hamilton County, Muncie and surrounding areas, but we added ordinances that would better serve our city.
After many trips to present our ordinances before the Anderson City Council, the final ordinances were passed in May 2018. One of the ordinances that we were thrilled to have passed was the 24-hour tie out for dogs, along with the specifications of outside shelters for dogs. Dogs may be tied out for short periods of time but this is not to be their life. Dogs that are sheltered outside must have have walls to their shelter as well as a foundation off of the ground. The shelter must have a roof and sufficient bedding to keep the dog warm and large enough so the dog may stand up and turn around. Food and water must be provided at all times.
If the dog is kept in an outside pen, the area must be at least 100 square feet and, for a dog weighing more than 80 pounds, 150 square feet. Pens must have a cover of a roof or a tarp and be located in the shade. When there are temperature or weather alerts the dog must be brought into a climate-controlled area.
This winter we have had many calls into our shelter about a dog that is chained day and night in freezing weather. This poor dog lives on a chain 24 hours a day year after year. The only shelter this dog has is a plastic carrier that does give shelter from the cold or rain and snow. This dog resides at the corner of West Third and Brown streets. He is tethered by a log chain with a lock. This is his life.
When Animal Control officers make a visit, the dog will be brought into the house for a short time, then right back out to the ice and snow. What good are ordinances if they are not enforced. What does this say about our community?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.