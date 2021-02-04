It’s been nearly a year with COVID in the United States and 10 months with the Madison County Humane Society operating as appointment only.
Our adoptions have been good with very few returns. There was fear that the animals adopted out might come back after people started back to work outside of their homes. So far so good! Three dogs and one cat were returned in January. Out of 34 dog adoptions, that is a low return and we are glad that they came back to us.
As of today, we have 50 large dogs in our kennels, and Nikki says we do have room for a few small dogs. Thirty-seven cats are now residing in our Cat Barn. We also have cats living in our office as well as in our cat room in the house. If you are interested in adopting, please go to our website and fill out an application. After your application is approved, you will be called to make an appointment to come into the shelter. We follow this process for your safety and the safety of the employees.
The frigid weather has arrived. During this time of year, my heart breaks for the dogs and cats left out in the cold. With water freezing, dehydration causes many deaths. I keep a heated water bowl out for the animals, and this morning I saw the feral cat that we feed drinking from it as well as birds. We made a warm house for our feral cat out of an old dog igloo. We put a heated pad made for outside cat houses inside. A styrofoam cooler turned upside down filled with straw and a small opening is also perfect.
Our feral boy arrived at our door many years ago as a scared kitten. We gave him food and water and eventually contacted Ambassadors for Gods Creatures to help us trap him to be neutered. We named him Callie. He was accepted by our other feral cat, Sister. They would eat together and hang out on the front porch. Sister disappeared two years ago at the age of 15.
Please be vigilant and help when you can. If you cannot give help, do not turn your head. Reach out to the Madison County Humane Society or APL.
A cat or dog may not be a stray but just lost from his family. Please offer food, water and shelter until you can get help. The shelters and veterinary offices will be able to check for a microchip. Take the animal to a shelter or humane society so its family may be found. Do not give it to a friend or adopt out yourself as a family may be looking for their pet. I often see on Facebook where an animal is posted and people saying, “I will take it.” To me, this is upsetting as this animal may already have a home. Please get your pets microchipped. We microchip every day at the Madison County Humane Society by appointment.
If you see a dog tied out, call police dispatch or the shelters and report!
