My husband, John, gave me a dog DNA test for Christmas so I would be able to know the breed of our new dog Sissy.
We knew somewhere along the line she was a Bassett as she is as long as a school bus and has a howl that sounds like a fog horn.
The results stated 65% Bassett, 23% Australian Cattle Dog and 12% Chow. These tests are so interesting and informative in helping a pet parent understand the personality of the dog.
Sissy was spayed two weeks ago and had tumors removed from her ears. The tumors were the result of years of untreated ear infections. I hate to think of the pain she endured.
During an examination before the spay, a small breast tumor was found. After sending this tissue to the pathologist, it was found to be cancer. As it is small and the margins were clear, we are hoping for a good outcome.
This situation brought me to do some research on breast cancer in female dogs. I found that more than a quarter of unspayed female dogs will develop a mammary or breast tumor during their lifetime. Fifty percent of these tumors will be malignant or cancer. The best chance of a female dog not developing breast tumors is to have them spayed before their first heat.
Sissy had all of the markers against her. She is 9 years old and has had many litters. Her last litter was this past summer. Why was she bred? This poor sweet girl was a result of a backyard breeder that was probably selling her puppies for hunting dogs. Her owner had no regard for Sissy’s health.
Why would you want your dog to have puppies? So many of these puppies will end up at the Animal Protection League, the Madison County Humane Society or end up at other shelters. Most of the backyard breeders do not screen where their puppies are going; they just want to make the money. Many of their puppies have birth defects as daddies are bred to daughters and brothers are bred to sisters and on and on.
A 7-week-old Chihuahua puppy was brought to us yesterday. The lady that brought the dog in had “accidentally” bred the puppy’s mama. She wanted to know if we could do anything to help it as she did not have money to take it to the veterinarian. Nikki told her we would help. The puppy was having seizures as Nikki was holding it. We knew it was dying. After examination at the veterinarian office, it was found that this precious puppy’s skull had not formed properly.
I know backyard breeders will not read my column and, if they do, they will not care, but those of you that do care, do not buy puppies from the Amish who sell their puppies in a supermarket parking lot or from pet stores that buy their puppies from the Amish.
There are many reputable breeders, and we need pure breed dogs. Do your homework on the personality of the breed and the breeder.
