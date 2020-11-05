This turning back the clock is not only hard on the humans but on our furry friends that also have internal clocks.
We have a 13-year-old pug, Marvin, whom we adopted three years ago from the Madison County Humane Society. We refer to Marvin as our roaster. After Marvin has his dinner in the evening, he finds a soft pillow and he is down for the night. At six in the morning, Marvin awakes and all in the household must comply. I knew this morning that his big and unrelenting bark would start at five. So much for that extra hour of sleep! Marvin is a special needs dog as he is blind so everything has to stay in order.
Even with COVID and all the changes in our world, our shelter has been blessed with the generosity of the community and our donors. Now, we have a few opportunities to give back. Ambassadors, a group headed by Susan Blake, helps with spaying/neutering for low-income families. They also have the pet food pantry that is open once a month to give cat and dog food to those in need. On Saturday, Oct. 3, a Fall Festival was planned at their facility on West 25th Street. Our manager, Nikki Moore, and and staff member Courtney Miller volunteered on their day off to vaccinate 100 dogs and microchip 60. Nikki said people and their dogs were lined up around the block. It warms our hearts to know that we were able to help! We are also partnering with a women’s shelter in Anderson. We will take the pets of the homeless ladies until they find work and housing. The ladies are anxious to volunteer at our shelter, so this is a win for all concerned.
A little 15-pound shaggy dog was found a few days ago and brought into the shelter as a stray. A couple of days later, the dog was spotted by the owner on a lost dog post. The owner came in to retrieve the dog and after Nikki talked with her it was made known she and her companion were homeless. The dog had gotten loose in a rain storm, and when the couple ran to search for the dog their tent and all of their belongings were gone. Our shelter employees bathed the dog, gave it vaccines and six months of flea preventive. The employees also found little sweaters, a new harness and leash. Nikki said the little dog jumped into the lady’s back pack and away they went. Our shelter made arrangements to have the dog neutered this week. Nikki made a couple of phone calls, and money has been raised to help with temporary housing and food. I believe at this time there have also been job offers. If you would like information on how to help, please call the Madison County Humane Society and we will direct you.
We appreciate every bit of kindness that is given to us. Now is our time to give back.
