I have often been asked how do you resist bringing animals home from the shelter.
First of all, I know they are loved and well taken care of while they are at the Madison County Humane Society. We have very little stress in our animals. I attribute this to the dogs having outside time and play every day and the cats living in the free-roaming Cat Barn. We also have a few cats roaming the office, along with a dog or two.
I do have two MCHS dogs, Marvin the Pug and Juan the Chihuahua. Both were middle-age dogs when I adopted them.
I do have my eye on Sissy, a middle-age Bassett-Beagle mix. She and I traveled to Navient in Fishers for an event a couple of weeks ago. She rode well in the car and just kept looking out of the window. I wondered what she was thinking and whether she were concerned where she was going.
Sissy came to us last summer soon after giving birth to a litter. The story is that her owner was moving to Tennessee and did not feel that she would do well there. She was keeping one of the puppies and leaving Sissy with us. I am sure she sold Sissy’s pups and there was no more use for her. Sissy has the body of a Bassett but she is not as big — a wonderful hound girl.
We have a very busy weekend ahead for our shelter. Friday night is the annual Seasons of Giving Gift Fair, sponsored by the Leadership Academies of Madison County. This will be held downtown Anderson at the Union Building from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a unique event for several nonprofits in our community. You will have the opportunity to give a gift of a donation to one or all of the nonprofits in attendance. Your gift will be wrapped and ready to give. This year, you will be able to give an online donation by going to the Leadership Academy Facebook page. Hoosier Park will be doing a partial match to all donations. David Isabelle and I will look forward to seeing you there.
On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., we are hosting our Christmas Open House. We will be offering microchips for dogs and cats for $15. Please come and have refreshments and take a tour of our shelter.
Two blocks north of our shelter at True Value Hardware, Santa will be there taking pictures of your pets starting at 1 p.m.
Nikki and the staff have been busy decorating for Christmas and have a beautiful giving tree with the names of our animals. If you are unable to make it to the open house Saturday, please stop in and take a name from the tree.
We are blessed to have the support of our community and beyond. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you!
