These past few days have been a collaboration of shelters working together to save and help animals in our area. This is a great feeling to know that we are not alone and are there for each other.
Homer’s Helpers, a small but much-needed and active rescue in Alexandria, acquired nine puppies from a backyard breeder who was not able to “get rid,” of the puppies, so he paid a high school girl to find them homes.
A member of the Homer’s board got wind of what was happening and intervened to save the puppies. One had already been given away — to a good home, we pray.
As Homer’s does not have a shelter building, they rely on their board to foster animals in their homes. They contacted the Madison County Humane Society for help. We gladly took the sweet, sassy, half bluetick hound puppies. We are thinking daddy might be a black Lab, but who knows?
The puppies are beautiful. Some look like hounds and a few are black with white markings. The puppies have all been vaccinated and wormed and most are already in foster-to-adopt homes.
The big bonus was that Homer’s was able to talk the unscrupulous breeder into giving them Mama. She is a lovely, sweet dog, but she’s heartworm positive. Poor little thing gave birth to 10 puppies with a horrible disease compromising her heart.
She is now safe at the Humane Society. Homer’s and the Madison County Humane Society are asking for donations to help with her treatment, which will cost $300-$400. After treatment, she will be spayed and then offered for adoption.
During this same time, a young Anderson University graduate who is a first-year teacher has been trapping cats. She and her roommate live in the country where many are dumped. We at the Humane Society always take her rescued cats.
She called, but sadly we did not have space; our rescue cat room was filled with puppies. I gave her the name of a group in Anderson that has in the past taken in cats and kittens. She was told by this group that they no longer foster kitties. So I contacted Homer’s, who gladly agreed to take the cats. So back and forth we go, helping each other!
Yesterday, Homer’s was again called about a dog that had been dumped just outside of Alexandria. The person that called said the dog had been there for about a week and was living in a hole in a tree.
The rescue members went to investigate and found not only the black dog but six puppies with their eyes still closed. It is assumed that the puppies were born in the tree. They put the news on social media, and Animal Rescue Fund in Muncie saw it and offered to put the puppies in their foster program.
While we see cruelty doing animal rescue, the caring and help of good people warms our hearts.