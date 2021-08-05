What human would leave their elderly dog on the side of the road to die?
No heart, no concern ... just put there like a bag of trash.
We have dogs brought to us that were found in dumpsters. I hear stories about dogs thrown out of cars, and the poor abandoned souls will chase the car.
I have a black cat with big green eyes that was found as a newborn kitten in a box tied up with a plastic grocery bag. Two men working for the county mowing near Alexandria saw a box being thrown from a moving car. Thinking it was trash, they retrieved it and were shocked to hear a little kitten crying. They immediately brought it to the humane society. I took it home to bottle feed, and she is still with me.
I often think how frightened a dog or cat must be to be left in a nonfamiliar surrounding without shelter, food or water. Dogs and cats are sensitive souls with fears and anxiety. They are not wolves, coyotes or mountain lions. They are dependent on man for their care. Dogs especially are social beings ... that is why a dog left in a kennel or tied with a chain will become depressed or vicious.
A frantic call came in a couple of months ago from a Frankton resident saying there was a little dog lying on the side of the highway. Nikki and a staff member drove out to see if they could help. They found an older schnauzer mix so matted she was unable to walk. She also had a huge tumor on her back. She was taken to Northwood Clinic where they assessed her condition and found a mass on her back that had grown into her spine so surgery was out of the question. The veterinarian felt she was not in pain, just uncomfortable as she was so matted. She was brought back to the shelter to be kept comfortable.
A day or so later, I stopped into the shelter on a Saturday. In the back kennels I found Destiny, one of our longtime employees, grooming this little dog that the staff had named Buffy. Destiny was so proud to be able help this little dog. She kept saying, “Isn”t she beautiful?” and she certainly was. I believe she was smiling.
Little Buffy had a few good weeks and was even able to walk a little. Destiny would take her for walks in a little wagon. This little girl knew love and comfort if only for a short while. A couple of weeks ago, little Buffy quit eating, so it was time to let her go. She left this world in the loving arms of a dedicated employee and not on that highway alone and afraid.
