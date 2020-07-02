Recently I was reading The Herald Bulletin and enjoying my morning coffee. I scrolled to the classified ads and, of course, my eyes go to the pet section.
I first see the Anderson Dog Obedience advertisement. This is a fabulous organization. Their instructors are professional and knowledgeable. If you want to bond with your dog, have fun or work on a problem with your canine friend, this is the place to go. They give a discounted training fee if you bring a shelter dog.
My eyes next glanced to Siamese kittens for sale $200. Of course, this got my attention especially as the breeder is from Milroy and planing to sell kittens in our community.
So, I made a phone call to the breeder. My first question was, “Are the kittens registered or have papers?” Her reply was no, but they are pure breed Siamese.
Next, I said, “So you breed your females two to four times a year?” She said yes, as long as the females are healthy.
I asked about the fathers of the kittens. She said they live in a little barn out back as she certainly would not want them spaying in the house.
My problem with this scenario is if you would buy one of her kittens and you are wanting a purebred kitten you have no way of knowing what you have. The poor mama cats have no life and are overpopulating the cat world. These kittens are being sold without being spayed or neutered, vaccinated or tested. You would have all of this expense and still not know what you have.
This is what we call in the animal rescue world a “backyard breeder.” A reputable breeder, either cat or dog, would have papers do genetic testing to make sure the offspring are healthy and only breed once a year.
I have the most beautiful little Siamese kitten that I have bottle fed and fostered for the Madison County Humane Society. Do I know if he is a pure-bred kitten? I will never know that, but he is loving and smart like the other 35 kittens and 80 adult cats we have up for adoption at the Madison County Humane Society.
This kitten’s adoption fee will be $85 and will include his neuter, all of his vaccines as well as his FeLV and FIV tests. What is the better deal?
I beg you to go to a shelter and adopt. You will be able to find anything and everything you are looking for, and you will be saving a life.
Our shelter is still closed but open for adoptions to approved applicants. Please go to our website and apply. Our dogs and cats are listed on Petfinder. We are taking donations at the door during regular hours. For the safety of our staff and the public, we feel this is the best policy for now.
Thank you to all of you that have been generous in donating during this scary time.
