March is Pit Bull Education Month. This breed is dear to my heart and I will tell you my story. Twenty-five years ago, my husband, John, was out for his morning run and when he arrived at Eighth and John streets he turned to start home and he felt a wet nose on his hand. Looking down he saw a little brindle and white dog. As he continued home he kept looking back to tell this puppy to go home. The little guy continued to follow as I guess he knew he would soon be home. At that moment it was love at first sight.
We ran notices in the paper and put up information at the local veterinary offices to find his owner but to no avail. He was ours and we appropriately named him Jogger. This endearing dog was a young pit bull terrier less than a year old. He was a clown at all times yet so smart he learned the perimeter of our electric fence the first day. He would bark as if to tattle when our big dogs would escape but he never joined them on their adventures. He loved dogs, people and even the UPS man. He would cuddle, give kisses and boy did he snore. He stole our hearts and so did the breed.
At that time our homeowners insurance would not allow pit bull terriers. Who was I to tell? My dear veterinarian friend told me to say he was a boxer mix but I never had to lie. In fact, from that moment on it was my mission to be an ambassador for the breed. Negativity was high at that time, and I was determined to educate by example. He was the first then came Max, Little Bit and Baby. They all had different personalities but they enriched our lives.
After I became involved with the Madison County Humane Society and ultimately the director I furthered this mission by taking pit bull terriers to school events. First there was Sue. She was a little brown girl with a huge underbite and she loved to give kisses. The children loved her!
Then came Dumplin, a big guy with a huge head and ears that had been cropped so short to make him look vicious, but boy did he love to give kisses. Our last adventure was to Pendleton Heights High School to give a thank-you presentation. I knew it was our last time together as he had an approved home with loving people, a big shaded backyard and a dog friend. Nevertheless, I cried all the way back to the shelter. As I drove I held his paw.
Dumplin had been abandoned twice, kicked and beaten by a previous owner, yet he never lost his ability to love.
Thankfully, the perspective of the breed has made a positive change. We recently took in a family of pit bulls. Mom, dad and seven pups that were 3 weeks old. The young lady had no transportation so she brought them in an Uber. They have all found wonderful homes. Thank you, Jogger!
