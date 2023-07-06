Sweet, resourceful and smart are the words that describe Mable. She was the wonder dog! The little white dog with a precious face and a big brown spot over her left eye.
Little Mable wandered onto a farm in Alexandria 10 years ago. She was ready to deliver puppies and was taken in by the lovely lady who owned the farm. The lady had a caring farm manager who oversaw the daily activities of the farm as well as transporting her, as she did not drive. They immediately took Mable to the Alexandria Veterinary Clinic to be checked. It was determined that her puppies would be born soon, and it was confirmed that Mable was blind.
A warm and comfortable place in the barn was provided for her to sleep. In a couple of weeks she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. She was a wonderful mother as she doted on her puppies, keeping them clean and fed. As time passed, the puppies were adopted into homes, and this was confusing and upsetting to Mable; since she was blind, she was constantly looking for the pups.
One day Mable disappeared from the farm. The lady and the farmer were frantic. For days, the farmer drove the country roads and called her name. Mable was found by a good Samaritan who brought her to the Madison County Humane Society. That very day, we at the shelter made posters. The next morning my husband, John, and I put up posters all around the Alexandria area.
Early the next morning we received the call we were hoping to receive.
We had a discussion about Mable’s future living conditions. We feared that Mable would run off again. Mable would not be able to live in the lady’s house, as she feared for her cats. They decided they would fence in an area with a doghouse. I immediately felt so sad. This sweet blind dog would have very little human contact.
They did love and her and felt they were doing the right thing. After much convincing they agreed to let us find her a forever home. They did want to take her to the veterinarian to be spayed and have her vaccines, and they graciously paid for all. We named her Courage as she certainly had that. She lived in the office on a warm blanket with many stuffed toys until the beautiful day of her adoption: a perfect family with two young boys, and they named her Mable.
At her new home, she was confused. She was fine when they were home but became terrified when left alone. She tore up their couch and chewed their doors and windows, but they continued to love her. One day they got her a companion: her own seeing-eye dog. Mable passed away last week in the arms of her family.