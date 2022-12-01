Early Thursday morning I received a message on the Madison County Humane Society Facebook page from a lady requesting food for her 10-week-old puppy. The lady had lost her job and had started a new job but would not be paid for another week. She had run out of puppy food and was feeding the pup chicken and rice which she was soon to run out of.
I asked if the pup had been given vaccinations. She replied no, so I asked her to bring the puppy and we would meet at the Humane Society at noon.
It was my birthday and I felt good about giving and making a difference. Right on time, she appeared with a precious little black female pitbull. The puppy was shiny and looked healthy. She had planned to get her vaccinations on Monday at Ambassadors for Gods Creatures. Our staff vaccinated the puppy, gave it worm medication and two months worth of flea preventive.
I walked with her outside to get the 20 pound bag of dog food out of my trunk. I noticed her pulling her hood over her head, and I asked her where she had parked. She replied she did not have a car. She had walked from near Frisch’s on Broadway and was planning to walk back with the 20 pound bag of food and the puppy in the freezing cold.
In the car we had a nice conversation, and she told me that she had had the puppy since it had been four weeks old. The mother dog was not healthy and could no longer nurse the puppies. She had contacted Ambassadors and they had given her puppy formula to bottle feed the puppy for a few weeks. Of course I gave her the lecture about having her pup spayed and the importance of heartworm preventive. I felt good that she was also working with Susan Blake and her organization, Ambassadors. The lady thanked me and kept saying she felt so good about her pup getting its vaccinations and I felt so happy inside that I along with the shelter staff had made a difference.
This summer in one of my columns I ranted about the horrible poisons that are sold in stores to kill mice and rats along with the sprays for mosquitoes. We have been having a terrible time at our shelter with mice as we have dog and cat food, and no matter how hard we try to keep the food contained it seems we can’t get rid of the little pests. Of course, we need to be so careful what we use around our animals, as secondary poisoning can occur. A dog or cat eating a poisoned mouse will also be poisoned.
A few weeks ago I was at Ace Hardware in North Webster. I found mouse poison that looked interesting called Mouse X. This product is safe for pets and all animals except mice and rats. I investigated this product and found what they say is true. The product works within a few days and our mice at the shelter are gone. It works to dehydrate the mouse or rats with no painful death or odor. Please check this out. Maybe now our baby owls will survive.
Thank you to all that have donated to the Madison County Humane Society this past year. You keep us going as we receive no government or tax monies and we survive only on donations and fundraisers. We hope you will think of us as you give your Christmas gifts. We have been helping the Madison County animals for 49 years.