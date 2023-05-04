Overcrowding of strays and unwanted animals is a huge problem everywhere. The puppy mills and backyard breeders are just beyond a problem. Where do we start to end this? In Indiana we seem to encourage the puppy mills and let them continue without regulations. I truly believe this is an easy and lucrative way for people to make money. I keep asking, do they pay taxes?
The shelters want to help the unwanted animals. That is why we are here, but we only have so much room and resources. Unfortunately, some people want cute little puppies and are willing to pay a huge price but do not want them after the cuteness wears off or their lifestyle changes.
Often people do not research the breed or they buy on a whim. That is one of the reasons we do not do same day adoptions. We believe a person or family need a day or two to think over their decision. A pet needs to be a lifetime commitment of the pet, not just until you move or have a baby or decide to travel. These excuses along with many others we hear everyday.
On a happy note, we have had some fun at the shelter. Several students from Anderson Preparatory Academy came to spend the day last week volunteering and playing with the animals. It is always uplifting to the animals to have young people around to give them attention. Then this past weekend a wonderful man named Brian gathered together 15 friends to walk our shelter dogs. They spent a couple of hours walking them to and around Shady Side Park. This is so uplifting to the dogs to see and smell new places and have loving attention. He also gathered monetary donations. We certainly thank you, Brian. We always welcome dog walkers and people to give our kitties attention.
A month or so ago I wrote about Longfellow, the dog that had been living on the steps of the Longfellow Woods activity center. He was found and taken care of by the caretaker who notified us. A friend of the shelter picked him up and brought him to us. Two weeks later he was our Fur Ball Celebrity. The caretaker was at the Fur Ball and they embraced. He is just a wonderful big brown kind dog.
Three different families had been approved to adopt him but three different times on adoption day they would not show up. I always said I am glad he didn’t know. But two weeks ago he hit the jackpot. He got the best family ever. He now has a sister that was adopted from us a couple of years ago. She had her choice of three boy dogs and she chose him. I always say someone is waiting. We must be patient.
Our 22nd Annual Dog Walk will be held this year at Shadyside Park in Anderson on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please contact the shelter for more information!