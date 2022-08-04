Lately I have seen numerous adds on Facebook for “designer puppies.” These greedy breeders are making a living breeding these mutt dogs for big money.
The poor little mama dogs have no life and are bred and bred and bred. Many of these breeders disguise themselves as scrupulous with the puppies living with the family when actually they are living in a back yard barn or shed. Puppy mills will also disguise themselves by saying a litter has been born in a loving home when actually it has come from an Amish puppy mill. When the person goes to pick up their new puppy they may go to a home with a sweet lady that pretends to be the owner of mama and puppies. Many times there is a broker that will meet the new owner at an off sight location.
A good breeder is proud of their blood line and will not breed a dog if it has genetic faults or health issues. We do need these beautiful and regal blood lines to continue. If you are not into dog showing and want a certain breed, contact your local shelter or go to a breed specific rescue or a reputable breeder that will allow you into their home to see both parents and see veterinary information.
Now back to these mutt/designer dogs. I have a friend that pays $3,000 for puppies from one of these breeders that claims his dogs are from six different breeds which will make them healthier. That breeder is correct as mutt dogs are usually much healthier and you can get one at your local shelter.
I met a couple at an outdoor restaurant in Northern Indiana. They had two beautiful labradoodles. They had purchased these dogs from a breeder near the Anderson area. The one dog has had seizures since it was a puppy. They contacted the breeder many times but their calls were not returned.
My husband John was at PetSmart recently and talked with a man that had two baby Pugs. He told John that he paid $1,500 a piece for these puppies and they were going to have extensive surgery on their noses as they were struggling to breathe.
Two years ago at Easter time the Madison County Humane Society was called to a house in Anderson where there were 15 dogs living in an abandoned house. The owner had passed away. Animal control was called but since it was Good Friday they told the neighbors to just open the door and let the dogs run as they were little dogs and would not be a threat. The neighbor contacted us out of fear for the safety of the dogs. It took Cameron and Nikki two days to catch the pups. One of the dogs was pregnant. She gave birth to six beautiful puppies. They were Shih Tzu Puggle Terrier mixes. I remember saying we have designer puppies!
We have a stunning Redbone Coon Hound waiting now for a home! Remember, paying big bucks does not get you a better dog!