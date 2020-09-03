Broken promises and broken hearts happen too many times in animal rescue. Last week I saw a local newspaper ad for an “absolutely free dog good with children and loves to go on walks.”
There are horror stories of dogs in ads being taken and used for bait dogs in dog fighting or other tortuous situations. I called the number and a very kind speaking older lady answered. She had placed the ad for a friend who was left with her son’s dog. I offered her the option of placing the dog with us. I assured her the dog would be neutered and all needed vaccines given. She thanked me but the call was never returned.
After telling our manager, Nikki, about this dog she said she would check to see if we would have room as we had two of our former dogs returned on Saturday. This always makes me sad. What two dogs, I asked. Pepper, a dog adopted from us two years ago, got into a fuss with the new dog they brought home. So poor sweet Pepper loses his home and the new pup moves in. What about loyalty and love? What about trying to give both dogs time to work it out and then, if it is an impossible situation, maybe the new dog should be the one to be re-homed. Now sweet Pepper is confused and heartbroken and, again, I say what in the heck is wrong with people! Actually, that is not exactly what I said. The next dog returned is Buddy, who was adopted a year ago. He had been adopted into a home with a stay-at-home mom with four children. The reason for bringing Buddy back to us is that they did not have time for him. I do want to say I am thankful that both dogs were returned to us where they will be safe and loved. A few times we have not been so lucky and have even found a few of our dogs on Craigslist as the adopters are hoping to recoup their adoption fee.
As hard as Nikki and the staff screen and interview applicants there are always a few who do not work out. We do realize there are unforeseen situations and life does twist and turn and this is why we are here. I wish more pet owners would ask us for advice when they feel a situation is not working. Many do, and we have been able to help so a pet can stay in the home.
A happy day for our senior dog Buck. He came from the Kokomo shelter and was taken by them to the big Indy Mega Adoption event last summer. He was surrendered to us a few months later — a sweet old guy with eye problems and bad skin which we treated. A wonderful couple from St. Louis saw him on Petfinder and knew he was the one for them. They drove five hours to take him home. A happy ending indeed!
