While stopping into the office of the Humane Society last week, I was lucky enough to observe two happy situations in a matter of a half hour.
One of our newest shelter dogs, Koda, who had been the dog of the week in the Thursday Herald Bulletin, was waiting for two appointments. He had been found walking the streets. He did have a microchip but after several phone calls, no one responded to come and claim him. He also is heartworm positive. He is not the little fluffy fur ball that most gravitate towards but he certainly became the popular guy.
His first visitor, a farmer, was perfect and Koda loved him! Koda kept doing the hound howl. He had been quiet up to this point and we felt he was saying, “choose me!” The next appointment, the couple decided to choose another young Coonhound, Beau, that had been surrendered by his owner. He had been dearly loved, but she was not in a position to continue his care. We were thrilled he was able to find a great home so quickly! Koda was treated for his heartworm and went home Saturday.
Some dogs are not so lucky. We don’t understand but we always say the perfect person will come along and they do. We have a current shelter favorite, Longfellow. He was found in Longfellow Woods where he had been sleeping on the steps of the club house. A maintenance man had been feeding him but he knew that he needed a better situation. No one had been able catch him, but a couple that lived in the area befriended him and he trusted them and in a matter of minutes. He jumped in their car and away they came to the Humane Society.
A week after he arrived he was the dog of the Fur Ball dressed in hippie attire. He was well behaved and loved meeting all of the people. Guess what? The maintenance man was there and they were thrilled to see each other! He has been approved for several homes but the people just don’t show up for their appointments. He is a big tan dog with a heart of gold. He is happy and loved by the staff and volunteers that take him for long walks. Someone will come for him and they will need to be pretty special!
We have a Boston Terrier that came in as an emergency. He was near death. The people that brought him in said they had found him in their yard. The veterinarian at Northwood thought he had either been attacked by a coyote or another dog. He was in such bad shape that he could not walk. Nikki was afraid he would not survive. After one night at the clinic with emergency care he was much better, and the next day he came home to the shelter where he has had excellent nursing care.
We have plenty of great, adoptable dogs. Come see them!