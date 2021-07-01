Fireworks and animals and the Fourth of July.
I know my column will not reach the majority of folks that set off the loud and irritating sounds that go on for days, but maybe I might be able to influence a few.
This celebrating of loud noise is terrifying to many domestic animals as well as wild animals such as deer. Animals have the flight response when they hear such sounds, and they flee. Many run into traffic and are killed or get lost. These celebrations are fun, but we should all be considerate of our neighbors and furry friends.
My little dog Emily was so terrified that only medication to sedate her kept her from shaking and barking. There are many like Emily. We have fireworks ordinances in Anderson and Madison County. If you or your pets are being bothered by the constant loud sounds, please contact the authorities.
We have four beautiful puppies available for adoption, along with their sweet mama. Four of their siblings have found homes. The mama is a collie/beagle mix and is a perfect size at 35 pounds. The mama came into our shelter with two of her sisters as well as her eight puppies. The sisters have also been adopted. All were strays from the Middletown area. The mama and two sisters showed up at a farm last winter. The farmer put them in his barn and fed them throughout the cold winter. After the puppies were born in the spring, he brought all 11 to the Madison County Humane Society.
National Adoption Weekend will be at Petsmart on July 24 and 25. We will have animals both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and need volunteers to help. If you are interested, please contact us. It’s a fun way to meet new friends.
Kittens just keep coming. Female cats, if they are not spayed, can have five litters a year. The babies drain the nutrients from the mama cat, making her susceptible to illness, and the babies are often too weak to survive. Female cats can start having kittens at 6 months.
We are fortunate to have an organization to help us with this horrific situation, Ambassadors for Gods Creatures, 765-623-5011. I can’t stress enough that we do not need more kittens. Go to the shelters and look at all the beautiful cats waiting to be adopted. Please take responsibility, and do not contribute to the problem of cat overpopulation. If you need help please call APL or the Madison County Humane Society and we will help direct you. Ambassadors helped 1,000 cats last year.
We have beautiful dogs and cats looking for homes at our shelter. Each one of these little souls deserves to be loved.
