I have found it interesting to observe the reasons why people adopt or buy pets. Many want a companion for themselves or family while giving a shelter dog or cat a loving home. Others are concerned with the beauty, breeding and status their new companion will bring.
Neither one of these situations are wrong as long as the pet is loved and treated well.
I have noticed over the years that I have been involved with the Madison County Humane Society that the trend is leaning to adopt from a shelter — which is wonderful, as this gives a pet a second chance at love.
Potential adopters will sometimes ask to adopt an older cat or dog or one that has been at the shelter for a while. The last three dogs we have adopted into our home have been older, which has worked well as we have not had to go through the puppy stage and yet they have given us so much happiness.
I would like to share excerpts from a post that our director, Nikki Moore, posted on Facebook last week:
“3 years in the shelter is a long time but to Gypsy, she was home and was comfortable here. She was surrendered in 2019 as a 9 month puppy who endured an awful home life with domestic violence and drugs. Luckily, her owner at the time knew she needed to find safety and she left Gypsy with us.
“At almost a year old, Gypsy already had behavior set backs. She was terrified of new people and was a walking ball of anxiety around strangers. Her only defense was to flee or bite if you tried to reach out as a stranger.
“She warmed up after a few days but that makes finding a potential home hard. Even though she had many meets over the last three years, people didn’t want to come every day to gain her trust.
“Understandably that is big task. One day Sarah, came to the shelter to find a new friend and she felt Gypsy was the dog for her. She came every day at the same time for three weeks working diligently to gain Gypsy’s trust. It did not go smoothly at first and there were set backs, but she saw how Gypsy trusted us and loved us and she knew she could form a similar bond.
“Sarah took Gypsy home today. As I entered the shelter Sarah announced she was taking Gypsy home. It will be a long road or them. Dogs like her do not change overnight, but with persistence and love we think Gypsy and her new mom will make quite a pair.
“So everyone, cross your fingers and paws for Gypsy and her new Mom. We thank Sarah for choosing a dog that needed someone.”
• • •
Join us for the 2022 MCHS Christmas Craft and Hobby Show. This is the 43rd year for this event, which will be held at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• • •
Congratulations to Nikki and Cameron Moore on the birth of their baby boy, Rowan Everett, born Oct. 25.