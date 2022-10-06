We lost our beautiful and sweet Harriet cat two weeks ago. Harriet was a strong-willed and smart lady, which is probably how she was able to live such a long life. Her endearing personality allowed her to be popular with our other pets. She never entered or got involved in the cat scuffles. Everyone loved Harriet!
As I reflect on Harriet’s life, I also reflect on the beginning of my association with the Madison County Humane Society. It all began one fall 20 years ago when a black long-haired cat appeared on our front doorstep. It was obvious she was homeless, so we fed her through the winter.
Spring arrived and so did six beautiful kittens. Harriet was one of the six. We were able to catch two of the kittens — Harriet and her sister Stella. They were tiny and still nursing so I bottle fed them for several weeks.
Tiny feral kittens are feisty with sharp nails. I kept them in my upstairs bathroom as my daughters were no longer home. I can remember trying to catch them as they would run behind the toilet to hide and then they would scream as I would pick them up. After a few weeks, though, we were best friends and they settled in and adapted to inside life.
Next, we were left to deal with the remaining four kittens, Mama and Papa. Mama was a beautiful long-haired black cat and Papa was a short-haired grey tiger. Harriet had her mother’s beautiful long hair but it was grey and white like Papa, which made her very unique and beautiful. Stella was black and sleek.
That summer the crew came to the front porch to eat and Papa would play with the kittens, which is most unusual for the male. Unfortunately, Mama had another litter and so the saga continued. We were able to catch those kittens, bottle feed them and, when they were old enough, we would take them to be spayed or neutered. Then I would take them to the Madison County Humane Society. They would transport them to PetSmart to be adopted. This went on for a few more litters.
We were desperate to get help and stop this endless cycle. I was told of a group in Indianapolis that was helping trap feral cats. They came up with traps and gave me great instructions. The first evening, we trapped the three females and Papa. Thus the cycle ended. Those four cats lived happily outside. They came twice a day for meals. We had little shelter houses for them for winter, along with heated water. One of Harriet’s litter mates, a beautiful long-haired girl, lived out there for 16 years.
There are local groups in our area that will provide help with trapping and guide you to spaying and neutering.
Call either the Animal Protection League or the Madison County Humane Society to get information for help. A female cat can have up to three litters a year and her offspring can start having kittens at six months.