On my way home from the lake Sunday evening, while John was driving, I searched for the breeds of my dogs or rather the three that are pure breeds.
I thought it would be interesting to compare the stated traits to my dogs’ personalities.
All of my dogs are rescues, either from the shelter or found on the streets — Marvin the Pug, Webster the Boston terrier, Juan the chihuahua and Sissy Marie, the older but very spry basset-cattle dog that we adopted in December.
It was interesting to see how the breed specific personalities applied to my dogs. Then, for fun, I searched for basset cattle dog. Low and behold, there it was. They called it a hybrid breed — in other words, a designer dog. They are called Basset heelers.
I could not believe what I was seeing. There were pictures of precious puppies with little short legs and huge feet and faces that look like Sissy. There are even rescues for the breed. My sweet Sissy had given birth to many litters. Now I know why she was bred so often as the puppies sell for between $500 to $1,000. Their personality is fiercely loyal, and they make good guard dogs. That personality fits her to a T. I am blown away with this information.
I did a DNA test on Sissy soon after I adopted her so I know for sure she is a combination of those two breeds. Nikki, our manager at the Madison County Humane Society, and I have often said we wish we could do DNA tests on all the mixed breed dogs that come into the shelter so we could better advise adopters on their personality traits.
Over the years we have had many dogs — mixed, full breeds and all with different and adoring personalities. Some much more challenging than the next. I will say my biggest challenge was a pit bull terrier puppy named Jogger. His loving personality made up for his boundless energy. I had water bottles everywhere to discipline him. This did not seem to phase him as he would just close his eyes and continue with is naughty antics. After Jogger passed away, we had Pitbull Terriers for 30 years. I was an early advocate of this misunderstood breed.
When you are planning to adopt, do your research. I was never afforded that luxury as I have always taken what comes along or needs me. I will have to say that has worked out well. There are certain breeds that need a lot of exercise, and they will become problematic if this does not happen. There are many good trainers and animal behaviorists that can help with problems. We use that resource if needed at our shelter. Sometimes, it is a simple fix.
Our shelter is now back open. During the past three months that we were closed, Nikki and Cameron and their fabulous staff keep everything running well and our adoptions were fabulous. A big thank you to all that donated money and supplies during this difficult time. We truly do appreciate your kindness.
