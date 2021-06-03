A huge thank you to Amy Heard and Jayna Jones for hosting and planning the Madison County Humane Society Dog Walk. This was the 20th year these two ladies have planned and executed a successful event. Their work starts months ahead and brings together dogs and dog walkers from all over the area. We also thank Anderson Raceway for providing the venue for us to hold this successful occasion.
We have several senior dogs in our shelter. Some of their owners have died or gone into nursing homes; others are just not wanted anymore. We have a precious 10-year-old Chihuahua mix that has come back to us after he was rescued on the streets. He has a microchip, and his owner was called but he has not responded. The little guy waits and waits to no avail. The shelter staff tell me that when they get him out of his bed in the morning he hugs them. His name is Buckeye, and he is waiting. We also have a bonded pair of Chihuahuas. Their owner has died. At least they have each other.
Shelter life can be hard but especially difficult for the older ones. They have given unconditional love and then are not wanted anymore. Luckily. there are people like me who choose to adopt older dogs and cats. I feel if I can give them a few loving years I feel blessed. My blind pug, Marvin, has been part of our family for four years. He was 10 at the date of adoption. He is healthy and funny and brings us much joy. Sissy Marie, our bassett mix, was 9 when we adopted her a year and a half ago. She is sweet and a wonderful companion. We love to hear her howl. We have people ask if they can adopt a dog or cat that has been with us awhile as they just want to give an animal in need a home.
It is important for pet owners to make plans for their pets after they are unable to care for them. I have known pet owners to provide money for the care of the pet after their death. This provision will help with medical expenses, food and care.
Warm weather is coming, and I am already seeing dogs left in cars in grocery store parking lots. if you see this and feel a dog is in danger, call the police. We have ordinances in our city that will protect a pet against this negligence.
At the MCHS, we have five beautiful puppies still available from a litter of eight, four boys and one girl. Three have already found their forever homes. The eight puppies, mom and mom’s sister were brought to us after they were found in a barn in Middletown. Sister has been adopted. Mom is also available and is such a sweet dog.
We hope you will go to our website and Petfinder to see our beautiful pets.
We are in need of volunteers to help at events, walk dogs and play with cats!
