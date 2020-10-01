I am feeling a little sad this week as this coming Friday would have been the 11th annual Fur Ball hosted by the Madison County Humane Society.
We had a fun theme selected and all was a go until the middle of the summer when the committee felt the uncertainly with COVID-19 and the risks that we may have encountered. The Anderson Country Club is already booked for the first Friday in October 2021. As this event is always successful in bringing much needed funds to help carry us through the long winter months, we are hoping the community will help pull us through this difficult time.
We wish to thank Kettletop Brewhouse and Eatery for hosting an event that we were one of the recipients of the proceeds. We wish to shout out a big thank you to Cali and Dan for their hard work and kindness.
I would like to clarify our adoption process at the MCHS.
I have heard a few rumblings that the process takes too long. Sometimes the dog or cat the family or person hopes to adopt is not always the one the staff feel is appropriate for that situation, and we do not do same-day adoptions.
We cannot be too careful with our adoption process. These animals have been discarded for whatever reason, and they are now safely in our care until adoption day. We want this day to be forever!
We are fortunate to have Nikki and Cameron, our manager and assistant manager, to facilitate all adoptions. They know the animals and help take care of each and every one. Nikki told me this week that she feels a few days wait gives a person or family time to truly think out their commitment to the pet.
A puppy may not be a good fit for an elderly person or an active breed going to an apartment would probably not work unless the new owner was committed to making sure the dog has lots of exercise. An active jumpy dog might scare a small child and a quiet older dog might not be good for an active family. These are some of the considerations that they must consider. Please be patient with our staff as they truly love each and every animal in their care and they want their new home to be successful.
We are still closed and are working by appointments only. This is for the protection of our staff as well as the public. If you choose to adopt a pet, go to our website and fill out an application or, if this is not possible, call or stop by the shelter and you will be given or mailed an application. After you are approved, you will be notified and an appointment will be made for you to come into the shelter to see the pets. An approved application will be on file for six months so there is not a rush for you to make a decision.
We still love to have dog walkers and foster parents for the dogs and cats.
We do microchips, nail trimming and heartworm testing every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.