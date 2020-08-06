Running a small shelter such as the Madison County Humane Society is a complex job as many of the employees wear many hats.
We have from 50 to 80 dogs every day as well as 125 cats. We have 11 employees, with most of them working 30-plus hours. We operate seven days a week so employee hours and days are staggered.
Nikki, our shelter manager, comes into the shelter in the morning at 8 a.m. She helps clean the kennels with the shelter staff, checks telephone messages, works on the adoption applications and answers phone messages. Nikki also is in charge of ordering all medications, making spay/neuter appointments, giving vaccines, performing heartworm tests, cat testing, microchipping and scheduling all employee work hours. She shares these duties with Cameron, our assistant manger, as well as our staff that she has trained.
Our shelter is still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been fortunate as our staff has stayed healthy. The way we are proceeding is working well. If a person or family has an approved application, they will be offered an appointment time to come into the shelter to meet the dog or cat they may be interested in or just come in and browse to see what is available.
These appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing. We are open seven days a week to take in animals and receive donations. The adoption process is all conducted by appointment only with the times staggered.
During June, we adopted out 39 dogs and 13 cats. In July, we had 26 dog adoptions but we took in 35 dogs during that period. We felt this was all done in a safe and organized way.
A person may get on our website to request an application for adoption or fostering a dog or cat. If that is not possible, please call our office and one can be mailed to you.
All 16 dogs from the abandoned house have been adopted except Ollie, an older Chihuahua. Ollie had one of his eyes removed soon after we rescued him. He is a precious little guy that looks like a stuffed animal. He is in a foster home, but he would love to sit on a couch in a home of his own. One of the females from that situation gave birth to seven puppies two weeks after she was rescued. Mama and all of her puppies have been adopted to fabulous homes. This was one of our many success stories.
We would love to have dog walkers volunteer. We will work with you to keep you safe.
Please be patient with us as our staff is working overtime to keep our shelter safe. If your telephone message is not answered quickly, please call back. If you have not been notified after two or three days about an application you have submitted for adoption, please call or send an email. Thank you for being patient.
