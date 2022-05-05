The big dumpster is out in front of the Madison County Humane Society and we are excited about our new renovations. Our old outdoor runs will soon be gone and replaced with two new open air buildings with big runs to house our dogs during the day. These structures will have industrial fans to cool during hot weather and flaps that will roll down to shield from rain, wind and snow. This is just the beginning of our many plans to improve the quality of life for our animals and staff.
I preach about spay and neuter; all concerned animal people preach about spay and neuter. Come to the shelters and see why we preach.
The shelters take care of the lost and abandoned. Today a young lady came in with a sweet calico cat that had given birth a few days ago. All of her kittens were born dead, and she had been in the process of delivering this last dead kitten for 10 hours. The young lady had called veterinarians for help but she had no money to pay. She brought her to us. She was upset to surrender her but this was the cats’ only hope.
Sad that we can’t have better education for the public. We try but there is so much more to do. There are many low cost services for spay and neutering if people would just ask. Please call us ask us we will try to guide you. Maybe huge billboards would help get out the information. This young lady truly cared. She just needed to be guided. This is why we are here and this is where your donation money goes to save the ones that have no chance.
Our big play yard has been quite a success for extra exercise and socialization for the dogs. I love seeing them running and playing and soon they will have their swimming pools. Our staff still find time to walk a few in the afternoons.
The little dog that I wrote about a few months ago who was badly beaten has been in foster care, and I think her foster mom is planning to adopt her. We are still hoping the abuser will be brought to justice. We certainly are not giving up and forgetting. Yes, we have laws, and they must be followed to protect the ones that cannot protect themselves.
Our 21st annual dog walk is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Anderson Speedway as part of the Little 500 festivities. We have fun T-shirts for all participants, fabulous baskets you might win with a ticket for chance. Bring your dog or call the shelter and make arrangements to walk a shelter dog. We are praying for a sunny day but we are a go rain or shine.
Our Fur Ball committee is already planning the big party to be held Saturday, Oct. 8. Mark your calendar as we are planning another fun and fabulous event.